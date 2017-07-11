Ukraine: Zelenskyy to push EU leaders on weapons, oil ban against Russia — live updates

NATO has right to deploy in eastern Europe: deputy chief

Russia's 'top priority' is victory in Ukraine's Donbas

Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv, meets troops

This article was last updated at 01:50 UTC/GMT

Zelenskyy to speak to EU leaders amid divisions over Russia sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to push European leaders on Monday to sanction Russia further and ask for more sophisticated and powerful weapons.

On Sunday, he told CNN that Russia was "prevailing" in terms of weaponry, "they outnumber us, they outgun us."

In a separate televised address, he said Ukraine was doing everything it could to contain the Russian offensive in the east. "There was not a day that we did not try to find more weapons, more modern weapons to defend our land, to defend our people," Zelenskyy said.

Zelensky was scheduled to address a summit of EU leaders on Monday. He said he would press the bloc to "kill Russian exports."

Diplomats in Brussels have failed to agree on a plan to phase out Russian oil. Talks have been going on for a month and would continue Monday.

Last week Zelenskyy expressed frustration that the EU has struggled to reach a consensus.

Hungary, which is dependent on Russian oil, is holding up the sixth round of punitive sanctions against Russia. An EU-wide embargo requires unanimity from all 27 member states.

Watch video 01:16 Ukrainian president visits eastern Ukraine

NATO claims the right to deploy in Eastern Europe

NATO is no longer bound by past commitments to hold back from deploying its forces in Eastern Europe, the alliance's deputy secretary-general has said.

Mircea Geoana told news agency AFP, that Moscow itself has "voided" the NATO-Russia Founding Act, by attacking Ukraine and halting dialogue with the alliance.

The 1997 Founding Act intended to reset the relationship between Russia and NATO.

"They took decisions, they made obligations there not to aggress neighbors, which they are doing, and to have regular consultations with NATO, which they don't," said Geoana.

"So I think that in fact this founding act is basically not functioning because of Russia," he added.

He anticipated "a robust, flexible and sustainable presence," of NATO forces in Eastern Europe.

Summary of Sunday's events in the war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited frontline positions in the Kharkiv region on Sunday, his first official visit outside of Kyiv since Russia invaded on February 24. He met with soldiers and gave awards. "I want to thank each of you for your service," he said according to a statement on the president's website.

Moscow's "top priority" is the "liberation" of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said. In an interview with France's TF1 Television, Lavrov said the war was not about the "annexation" of eastern regions of Ukraine but "restoring their territorial integrity."

Watch video 03:14 Russians 'will have expended their momentum' after battle for Severodonetsk, analyst says

Germany's coalition government and the conservative CDU/CSU alliance on Sunday agreed on the details of a €100 billion ($107 billion) boost to the country's military spending. The massive investment in the German armed forces was sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he still intends to block NATO accession for Finland and Sweden, once again accusing the two Baltic states of being soft on "terrorism."

"As long as Tayyip Erdogan is at the head of the Turkish state, we cannot say 'Yes' to NATO accession of countries that support terror," he said in remarks published in Turkish media, including Sunday's Hurriyet newspaper.

Eurovision Song Contest winners Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra raised $900,000 (€838,491) for the country's military by auctioning their trophy. The money will be used to buy a PD-2 unmanned aerial system or drone for the Ukrainian armed forces.

You can revisit our live updates from May 29 here.

lo/jsi (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)