Ukraine: Zelenskyy thanks EU for sanctions, calls for more — live updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for a seventh package of sanctions

President Biden said that the US will send Ukraine "advanced rocket systems"

Five million Ukrainian children dependent on humanitarian aid — UNICEF

More than five million Ukrainian children are dependent on humanitarian aid, according to the UN's children's fund (UNICEF).

Within Ukraine, about three million children are in need of support and 2.2 million that have fled Ukraine require assistance.

At least 262 children have been killed since the war began and hundreds of schools have been damaged, UNICEF said.

"Instead of celebrating the occasion, we are solemnly approaching June 3 — the 100th day of a war that has shattered the lives of millions of children," UNICEF Director Catherine Russell said, referring to the Children's Day commemorations observed in Ukraine, Russia and other countries on June 1.

"Without an urgent ceasefire and negotiated peace, children will continue to suffer — and fallout from the war will impact vulnerable children around the world."

Ukraine: Zelenskyy thanks EU for sanctions, calls for more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the EU for its sixth package of sanctions imposed on Russia.

Zelenskyy said that a seventh package would be needed once the terms of the sixth round of sanctions had been implemented.

"At the end of the day, there should be no significant economic ties at all between the free world and the terrorist state," Zelenskyy said.

"We will work on new restrictions against Russia for this war."

Ukraine's president said that Russia was losing "tens of billions of euros" due to the EU's partial oil embargo. He argued that a full embargo would assist EU countries in their transition to renewable energies.

US to send Ukraine 'advanced rocket systems' — Biden

US President Joe Biden said that Washington will send Ukraine "advanced rocket systems" to hit "key targets."

The advanced rocket systems are part of a $700 million (€653 million) weapons package expected to be unveiled on Wednesday.

Officials said that the package will also include ammunition, counter fire radars, a number of air surveillance radars, additional Javelin anti-tank missiles and anti-armor weapons.

Ukrainian officials hope long-range missiles will help turn the tide of the war

Washington is providing Ukraine with high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) after Kyiv gave "assurances" they would not use the missiles to strike inside Russia.

Earlier, the US government said it was weighing up sending multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre added that the delivery of US-produced multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) was being considered.

On Monday, Biden said that no missile systems that could strike Russian territory would be sent to Ukraine. Jean-Pierre said Biden meant no systems would be sent "for use beyond the battlefield in Ukraine."

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Tuesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of "madness" after Russian forces hit a chemical plant in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for a UN resolution to lift Russia's blockade of Odesa.

The Ukrainian prosecutor's office said it had uncovered a "few thousand" cases of war crimes in the eastern Donbas region.

Oil prices spiked following the EU's announcement it would ban most Russian imports of the commodity.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said its forces found "152 bodies of dead militants and servicemen of Ukraine's armed forces" underneath the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

Two Russian soldiers were sentenced to 11 years and six months in jail for shelling Ukrainian villages by a court in central Ukraine.

