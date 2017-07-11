Ukraine: Zelenskyy says Russia to 'storm' Kyiv overnight — live updates

Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Ukraine

Last updated at 23:00 UTC/GMT

US President Joe Biden's administration asked Congress to provide $6.4 billion (€5.67 billion) in funding to assist Ukraine in the wake of of the Russian invasion.

"In a recent conversation with lawmakers, the administration identified the need for additional US humanitarian, security, and economic assistance to Ukraine and Central European partners due to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion," an official from the White House Office of Management and Budget said.

It includes $2.9 billion in security and humanitarian assistance and $3.5 billion for the US Department of Defense's response to the crisis.

The official said the conversation around funding needs would change as the situation on the ground evolves.

Ukrainian leader warns of overnight offensive on Kyiv

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenkskyy, says he expects Russian forces to storm Kyiv overnight.

"This night will be hard, very hard, but morning will come," he said in a late-night address. "We cannot lose the capital."

Invading Russian forces bore down on Kyiv on Friday, with explosions and gunfire sounding in the city.

"Tonight they are setting out to storm Kyiv," Zelenskyy said.

"The enemy will use all its forces to break our resistance," he added, calling on Ukrainians to "stop the enemy wherever possible."

Earlier in the day, the capital's mayor, Vitaly Klitschko, said Kyiv "has entered into a defensive phase."

"Shots and explosions are ringing out in some neighborhoods; saboteurs have already entered Kyiv. The enemy wants to put the capital on its knees and destroy us," the former boxer told a news briefing.

Zelenskyy posted a video on social media showing he was still in Kyiv

Russia blocks Security Council resolution condemning invasion

The UN Security Council failed to adopt a draft resolution condemning Russia and calling for its unconditional withdrawal from Ukraine.

Russia, one of the five permanent Security Council members, used its veto to block the resolution.

China, the United Arab Emirates and India abstained from the vote on the US-drafted text. The remaining 11 council members voted in favor.

The US and other supporters knew the resolution wouldn't pass but argued it would highlight Russia's international isolation.

Friday's vote mirrored what happened in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region.

The Security Council voted on a US-drafted resolution opposing a referendum on the status of Crimea and urging countries not to recognize it. It received 13 votes in favor, China abstained, and Russia cast a veto.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Friday

The United States and Britain followed the EU in announcing the sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's assets. The move suggests that Western powers are acting in concert to try to force Putin to stop the invasion of Ukraine.

The NATO Response Force has been activated as a defensive measure for the first time in the alliance's history. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told an emergency summit of the military alliance that Russia has "shattered peace on the European continent" by invading Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkskyy released a defiant video showing him and his political colleagues outside the president's office in Kyiv, saying he was among those continuing to defend the capital.

More than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled their country in less than 48 hours, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said Friday. Many more are continuing to move towards the borders, with a majority heading to Poland and Moldova.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Ukrainian military to seize power in their country from the current leadership, which he described as "terrorists."

UEFA stripped Russia's Saint Petersburg of hosting the Champions League final, saying it would move to Paris. Formula 1 has canceled this season's Russian Grand Prix, and Russia has been kicked out of the 2022 Eurovision song contest.

