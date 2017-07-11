Ukraine: Zelenskyy says Russia seeks to humiliate UN with Kyiv attack — live updates

Two explosions rock Kyiv as UN chief Antonio Guterres visits

Zelenskyy says Russia sought to humiliate the UN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes US financial support as a "very important step"

Ukraine and Bulgaria have agreed on close military and economic cooperation

In his daily video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian strikes on Thursday were an attempt to "humiliate" the global organization.

The missiles hit a residential neighborhood in Kyiv less than an hour after he and UN chief Antonio Guterres held a joint press conference some 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) away.

"Today, immediately after the end of our talks in Kyiv, Russian missiles flew into the city. Five missiles," Zelensky said. "This says a lot... about the Russian leadership's efforts to humiliate the UN and everything that the organization represents."

Zelenskyy added that it required "a correspondingly powerful reaction."

At least three people were wounded in the attack, with reports of one fatality. It was the first such attack since mid-April.

Two days earlier, Guterres held talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said he remained hopeful that negotiations could end the conflict.

Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior Zelensky aide, tweeted his consternation.

"Missile strikes in the downtown of Kyiv during the official visit of @antonioguterres. The day before he was sitting at a long table in the Kremlin, and today explosions are above his head," he wrote.

Sofia agrees to closer cooperation with Kyiv

Ukraine and Bulgaria have agreed on closer military and economic ties after talks between the countries' leaders in Kyiv.

Zelensky and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov discussed greater cooperation at the EU level and the sanctions placed on Russia.

A key part of the deal is an agreement that Bulgaria will help fix Ukrainian military gear.

"A very important agreement is on the repair of our military equipment at the Bulgarian production facilities," Zelenskyy said.

He added that there was an agreement on electricity and gas pipelines. Russian state-owned company Gazprom on Wednesday said it had suspended gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. The two countries had both failed to make payments for gas in rubles. The requirement has been made by the Kremlin in response to sanctions.

Zelenskyy and Petkov also agreed that Ukraine could use the Bulgarian port of Varna for the export of agricultural products. Russia either controls or blocks all Ukrainian ports.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who is considered Moscow-friendly, opposed the visit by Petkov.

Summary of Wednesday's events in the war in Ukraine

Two explosions have rocked the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, after missiles hit a central district during a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

One of the rockets was reported to have hit a residential building, injuring at least three people.

The blasts were soon Guterres concluded talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

They highlighted concerns that Kyiv still remains vulnerable to Russian heavy weaponry.

In their talks, Guterres and Zelensky discussed ongoing attempts to evacuate the Azovstal steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol. Ukrainian fighters and civilians are currently trapped in the plant amid a Russian blockade.

Guterres also conceded that the UN Security Council had failed in its efforts to prevent the Russian invasion.

US President Joe Biden called on Congress to approve $33 billion (€31.3 billion) in funds for Ukraine.

Most of the amount will be used for weapons and military aid, but there will also be direct economic aid for Ukraine's government, as well as humanitarian and food security needs.

The UK's Defense Ministry said the Russian navy was still able to strike coastal targets in Ukraine, even after the losses of two warships. The ministry said some 20 Russian vessels were still operating in the Black Sea.

Ukraine's military command said Russia was increasing the pace of the eastern offensive in the Donbas region, "exerting intense fire in almost all directions."

A presidential aide in Kyiv said that, although Ukraine had suffered serious losses in the war so far, Moscow's forces have lost many more soldiers.

Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, voted by a large majority in favor of delivering heavy weapons to Ukraine. Lawmakers urged Chancellor Olaf Scholz to expand the delivery of equipment.

A study released on Thursday showed that only 25% of Germans feel that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has shown strong leadership in the face of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

