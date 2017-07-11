Ukraine: Zelenskyy says Russia blocking Mariupol aid efforts — live updates

President Zelenskyy has described attempts to negotiate with Russia as 'very difficult'

The Ukrainian president has also accused Russia of 'capturing' refugees

Vietnam is to suspend flights from Hanoi to Moscow

Scholz again rejects no-fly zone over Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated that Berlin will not support a no-fly zone over Ukraine or send troops to intervene in the war launched by Russia. "NATO will not become a party to the war. We are in agreement on this with our European allies and the United States," he told German lawmakers.

Scholz said Germany would also not impose an embargo on Russian oil, coal and gas.

He stressed that Europe will end its energy dependence on Russia but to do so from one day to the next would plunge it into an economic recession, risking mass unemployment and entire industrial sectors. "Sanctions should not hurt European states harder than the Russian leadership," Scholz said.

The German chancellor also underlined that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stalled.

"Putin's offensive is stuck despite all the destruction that it is bringing day after day," Scholz said, adding that the Russian leader "must hear the truth" that not only is the war destroying Ukraine, "but also Russia's future."

UN taking up 3 resolutions on Ukraine humanitarian crisis

The United Nations will face three resolutions on Wednesday on the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

While the 193-member General Assembly is scheduled to start considering two rival resolutions on Wednesday morning, the Security Council will vote on the third resolution, which is sponsored by Russia and widely slammed for not referring to its invasion of Ukraine.

The two resolutions being taken up by the General Assembly demand humanitarian aid access and the protection of civilians, medical personnel, and aid workers in Ukraine.

But only one text, written by Ukraine and its allies, criticizes Russia's role in creating the crisis. The second draft from South Africa makes no mention of Russia.

Nine 'humanitarian corridors' for refugees agreed

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Wednesday that agreements have been made to evacuate trapped civilians from Ukrainian towns through nine "humanitarian corridors."

In the besieged city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said evacuees would find transport in the city of Berdyansk, which is more than 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the southwest.

Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to Moscow

The national carrier of Vietnam is to suspend flights from Hanoi to Moscow from March 25, according to state run Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The agency reported that the temporary suspension was due to review procedures, requirements and regulations for operations in Russia.

The countries have close links which date back to the Soviet era and Hanoi has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy accuses Russian forces of 'capturing' Mariupol refugees

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian forces of "simply capturing" refugees trying to make their way out of the besieged city of Mariupol, on a previously agreed route. Zelenskyy said 7,000 people were able to escape over the past 24 hours, but claimed one group traveling the route was taken captive.

Zelenskyy said in a video message that there 100,000 people remain in the port city on the Sea of Azov "without food, without water, without, medicine, under constant shelling." Tens of thousands of people have already escaped the city.

He also accused Russian forces of blocking a humanitarian convoy trying to reach the city on Tuesday and taking rescue workers and drivers captive There were around 450,000 people living in the city before Russia invaded.

"We are trying to organize stable humanitarian corridors for Mariupol residents, but almost all of our attempts, unfortunately, are foiled by the Russian occupiers, by shelling or deliberate terror,'' Zelenskyy said.

Human Rights Watch described the city as a "freezing hellscape riddled with dead bodies and destroyed buildings." The United States military says Russia is bombing the city with artillery and long-range missiles fired from naval ships.

A destroyed civilian vehicle seen on a route between Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia, a city to the northwest

Peace negotiations are 'difficult' says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has described attempts to negotiate peace with Russia as "very difficult."

Zelenskyy made the comments in a video address released early on Wednesday.

"They are very difficult, sometimes scandalous, but we are moving forward step by step," Zelenskyy said and added that Ukrainian officials were negotiating on a daily basis.

"We will work, we will fight as much as possible. Until the end. Brave and open," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader has indicated a willingness to hold direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin but there has been no response to his requests for dialogue.

Mariupol: A city decimated, but not giving up Exodus from Mariupol Over the past week, tens of thousands of people have been daily fleeing the devastated city of Mariupol in seemingly endless numbers. Since the beginning of the war, the strategically important southern port city has faced heavy bombardment and missile strikes, including on civilian targets. According to Russian figures, 130,000 of the approximately 440,000 inhabitants remain in the city.

Mariupol: A city decimated, but not giving up An city in ruins After almost four weeks of shelling, the besieged city has become almost uninhabitable. According to the city administration, 80% of the apartments have been destroyed. Many images from Mariupol show ruined or burned-out residential buildings, like this image from the Russian state news agency, Tass.

Mariupol: A city decimated, but not giving up Russia committing 'war crimes' Russia's attacks on Ukrainian civilians have prompted several Western politicians to speak of Russian "war crimes." Among them are German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and European Union foreign affairs envoy Josep Borrell. Borrell said Russia was destroying Ukraine without any respect for the rules of war.

Mariupol: A city decimated, but not giving up Russia claims only strategic targets hit Russia claims that it is attacking only strategic and military targets. It has blamed a Ukrainian militia unit called the Azov Batallion, which includes far-right nationalist extremists, for the bombing of the Mariupol theater. Hundreds of people survived the attack, having sheltered in the air-raid bunker underneath the theater, pictured in ruins above.

Mariupol: A city decimated, but not giving up Russian separatists control escape routes Pro-Russian separatists, who also control the neighboring Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, are monitoring escape routes. They are only open to unarmed civilians who want to leave the besieged city.

Mariupol: A city decimated, but not giving up 'Evacuated' to the enemy country This photo, released by the Russian state agency Tass, claims to show people evacuated from Mariupol in a makeshift camp in Russian-occupied Donetsk. Russia says it wants to provide protection for Ukrainian refugees. The Mariupol City Council, on the other hand, accuses Russia of allowing Russian separatists to forcibly take thousands of Ukrainians to Russia.

Mariupol: A city decimated, but not giving up Zaporizhzhia treats the wounded Many residents have fled to the city of Zaporizhzhia, where the injured are being treated. The bombardment of hospitals in Mariupol has made accessing emergency medical aid nearly impossible. Two weeks ago, a brief fire at Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia after a missile strike raised alarm bells. Apart from that, the city of 750,000 has so far largely escaped the fighting.

Mariupol: A city decimated, but not giving up Reaching relative safety This teenager, who fled from Mariupol to Lviv in western Ukraine, is being received by his mother. The Russian army has already shelled Lviv as well. For many refugees, Lviv has become a final stopover on the way to neighboring European countries.

Mariupol: A city decimated, but not giving up Several cities under fire Mariupol isn't the only Ukrainian city to be pummeled by Russian attacks. In northern and eastern Ukraine, rockets and artillery shells have continued hitting major cities such as Sumy, Kharkiv and the capital Kyiv. This photo shows the remains of a Kyiv shopping center after it was targeted by Russian strikes. Four people were killed in the attack, according to local media.

Mariupol: A city decimated, but not giving up Ukraine rejects surrender of Mariupol On Sunday, Russia had given Ukraine an ultimatum to surrender Mariupol by Monday afternoon. Ukraine rejected the demand. Instead, thousands of civilians again left the city, which the Ukrainian government says is under continuous fire. According to Russian separatist leader Denis Pushilin, the battle for Mariupol could last weeks longer. Author: Jan D. Walter



Russians accused of destroying Chernobyl laboratory

The agency responsible for managing the Chernobyl exclusion zone has accused Russian forces of destroying a new laboratory at the nuclear power plant.

Ukraine's State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management said that Russian troops had "illegally seized" the laboratory and then said they "robbed and destroyed the November Central Analytical Laboratory."

The agency said the laboratory contained "highly active samples and samples of radionuclides that are now in the hands of the enemy, which we hope will harm itself and not the civilized world."

The facility was built at a cost of €6 million ($6.6 million) with the help of the European Union. It had been in operation since 2015.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Tuesday

After weeks of bombardment by Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Italian parliament there is "nothing left" of the post city of Mariupol.

The UK's Ministry of Defense said Ukrainian forces continued to "repulse" Russian attempts to take over the southern port city of Mariupol.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said 300,000 people in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson are running out of food and medical supplies.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was willing to consider dropping its demands for full NATO membership in exchange for security guarantees.

The UN refugee agency said more than 3.3 million Ukrainian refugees have poured into neighboring countries since Russia's invasion on February 24.

Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, paid tribute to Boris Romanchenko, who survived several Nazi concentration camps but was killed last week in a Russian strike on Kharkiv.

A senior US defense official said Russia's combat power in Ukraine has dipped below 90% of its pre-invasion level, pointing to the possibility of heavy losses and rising casualties.

