Biden heads to Europe focused on support for Ukraine

07/09/2023 July 9, 2023 Biden, Erdogan discuss Sweden's NATO membership

US President Joe Biden told his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sweden must be allowed to join NATO as soon as possible, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders spoke on the phone ahead of Biden's European trip. The Turkish presidencysaid Biden and Erdogan will meet in person on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania.

Turkey is holding up Sweden's membership as NATO requires the unanimous approval of all members to expand.

Erdogan on Sunday again stressed Sweden still needed to crack down harder on suspected Kurdish militants to win Turkey's support.

He will meet Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Monday.

Erdogan's office said he also told Biden Sweden's NATO membership, and the delivery of F-16" fighter jets, which Turkey hopes to secure from the United States, can't be linked.