Ukraine: Zelenskyy accuses Russia of attacking aid route in Mariupol — live updates

Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia blocked a humanitarian corridor in Mariupol. Meanwhile, satellite images show a massive Russian convoy near Kyiv has dispersed. DW has the latest.
International aid agencies say Mariupol residents are without food, water and power amid Russian attacks
This article was last updated at 04:25 UTC/GMT
Catch up on Thursday's events as Germany's Olaf Scholz demanded a cease-fire in a call with Putin
US lawmakers have passed a huge spending bill that includes almost $14 billion (about €12.7 billion) in humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine.
The money for Kyiv, which piggybacked on wider spending legislation, had support from both Democrats and Republicans who have both rallied behind sending aid to the country.
"We're keeping our promise to support Ukraine as they fight for their lives against the evil Vladimir Putin," Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Senate Democrats, said in a statement.
The emergency aid was said to be more than double what US President Joe Biden's administration had originally requested.
The House of Representatives had passed the bill a day earlier, will the bill now heading to Biden's desk. The aid package is certain to be signed into law by the US president.
Around half the money is for arming and equipping Ukraine and for the Pentagon's costs for sending US troops to Ukraine's next door neighbors.
Much of the remaining sum includes humanitarian and economic help, protecting energy supplies, and cybersecurity.
The US Security Council is set to meet later on Friday to discuss Russia's claims about alleged US "military biological activities" in Ukraine.
The allegations were made earlier this week, without evidence, by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
Washington has responded, saying the claim was "exactly the kind of false flag effort we have warned Russia might initiate to justify a biological or chemical weapons attack."
That statement suggested Russia might seek to create a pretext for further escalating the two-week-old conflict that has seen the Russian offensive slowed, but not stopped, by Ukraine's troops.
"We're not going to let Russia gaslight the world or use the UN Security Council as a venue for promoting their disinformation," Olivia Dalton, spokesperson for the US Mission to the United Nations said late Thursday.
For years, the international community for years has assessed that Russia has used chemical weapons in carrying out assassination attempts against opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia also backs Syria's Bashar al-Assad, whose regime has used chemical weapons against its people in an 11-year-long civil war.
Satellite images appear to show a huge Russian convoy, mired outside the Ukrainian capital since last week, has broken up and redeployed.
The pictures from Maxar Technologies showed the 40-mile (64-kilometer) line of vehicles, including tanks and artillery, has dispersed.
Armored units have been seen in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city and some have moved into forests, Maxar reported.
The convoy's advance on Kyiv appeared to have stalled last week amid reports of food and fuel shortages.
According to US officials, Ukrainian troops also targeted the line of hardware with anti-tank missiles.
Convoy elements appear to have deployed further north of the airport near the town of Lubyanka, with towed artillery howitzers in firing positions.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said nearly half of the capital's residents had fled and the city had been turned into a fortress on Thursday.
Russian troops have taken over the outskirts in the north and northwest of the city. But the former boxing champion Klitschko said the city was determined not to fall.
"Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified," he said in a televised address. "Even people who in their lives never intended to change their clothes, now they are in uniform with machine guns in their hands."
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian forces of targeting a humanitarian corridor in the city of Mariupol in an operation of "outright terror."
Zelenskyy said that, while some 100,000 people have been evacuated from the country's cities in just two days, some city residents have no way out.
The president said he had decided to send a convoy of trucks with food, water and medicine, but that "the occupiers launched a tank attack exactly where this corridor was supposed to be."
After international condemnation of a Russian strike on a hospital in Mariupol, Russia's Defense Ministry later denied hitting the building.
More than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine so far, according to the latest UN tally, around half of them children.
In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron called for a halt to military action in Ukraine.
However, Ukraine and Russia made "no progress" toward agreeing on a 24-hour cease-fire after talks in Turkey. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had been meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
"It seems that there are other decision-makers for this matter in Russia," Kuleba said, in a thinly veiled reference to Putin.
Putin on Thursday said his compatriots would find a way to "adapt" to the massive international sanctions and withdrawals of Western corporations in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
rc/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)