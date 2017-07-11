Ukraine: Zelenskiy bans three opposition TV stations

Three pro-Russian TV channels have gone off the air in Kyiv after pro-Western President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed Ukrainian security council decrees imposing sanctions for five years.

The stations affected are ZIK, NewsOne, and 112 Ukraine.

Their broadcasts were only available Tuesday night via the video hosting platform YouTube, reported the Russian news agency TASS.

It identified the channels' owner as Taras Kozak, a lawmaker and member of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform for Life party, quoting him as describing Zelenskiy's move as "an act of blatant censorship."

Kozak is named in a decree appendix, with his assets, trading operations and transfer of copyright blocked — also for five years.

In Ukraine, the channels are considered to be pro-Russian messengers anchored in the nation's war-scarred east as well as its south.

Barred from broadcasting

In his main decree, implementing decisions reached Tuesday by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Zelenskiy said Ukraine's Foreign Ministry would inform the European Union and the United States "about the application of sanctions" on the media outlets.

President Zelenskiy signed the decree banning media outlets

The appendices attached to his decree ordered the blocking of TV channel and communication firms' assets, banned their use of radio frequencies within Ukraine, and ordered the termination of potential retransmission services.

Reprimand?

The three outlets issued a joint statement describing the bans on them as a "reckoning with inconvenient media."

TASS also quoted 112 Ukraine's general producer, Artem Marchevsky, as saying the channels sustained "about 1,500 jobs."

Ukrainian authorities had made the decisions, Marchevsky asserted, "without any court ruling, any investigation, without any convincing reason at all."

Satirist turned president

Russian influence remains strong in eastern Ukraine, where since April 2014 separatists and government forces have clashed, claiming 14,000 lives amid hostile relations between Kyiv and Moscow.

President Zelenskiy, formerly a satirist, was elected in 2019 on a pledge to end the conflict. Both sides, under European mediation, agreed to a ceasefire last July.

Last November, Kyiv suggested that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) send 1,500 police to eastern Ukraine's Donbass region as a precursor to holding elections there.

The Deutsche Welle Academy is involved in a planned EU-backed launch of a multimedia newsroom for Ukrainian public broadcaster UA:PCB.

ipj/nm (dpa, Reuters)