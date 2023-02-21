Ukraine: Western military aid a fraction of other wars

US President Joe Biden announced plans Monday during his recent trip to Kyiv which will see arms exports worth $500 million (€468 million) to go to Ukraine. during his recent visit to Kyiv on Monday. The US will deliver artillery shells, further howitzers and more shoulder-mounted armor-piercing Javelin missile systems. Germany's Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) just recently updated its analysis of Ukraine-bound aid. Biden's Kyiv announcement during his symbolic visit ahead of the one-year-anniversary of the outbreak of war reflects its findings.

"The Americans are leading the way with regard to aid," said IfW economist Christoph Trebesch, who oversees the institute's Ukraine Support Tracker . "European reluctance to provide support during the first year is a remarkable phenomenon, especially since monetary resources can be mobilized so quickly," he added. He is referring to financial payments made by EU states to buoy up the Ukrainian state budget given that Ukraine's economic output plunged by about 40% after Russia invaded.

IfW economists use publicly available sources to calculate the overall value of direct financial aid and humanitarian support as well as the value of Ukraine-bound arms deliveries. Arms deliveries from national stockpiles, such as those of Germany's armed forces, are calculated on the basis of their market value.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greets his US counterpart Joe Biden in Kyiv on 20 February, 2023 Image: Dimitar Dillkoff/AFP

Limited German aid

Compared to the last Ukraine Support Tracker update, IfW scholars have found that the US pledged an additional 37 billion euro in December, thereby overtaking the EU and its member states. Delivered and pledged US aid totals 73.1 billion euro (78 billion US dollar), whereas total EU aid amounts to 54.9 billion euro (58 US billion dollar). All in all, aid worth 128 billion euro (136 billion US dollar) has been provided, or is on its way. The US are providing double what the entire EU has committed, followed by Britain and Germany.

Trebesch and his colleagues have for the first time put aid committed by the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, an alliance of over 50 states led by the US, in relation to their spending elsewhere. "In total, support to Ukraine is usually only a small fraction of what governments spend to cushion the fallout of the crisis in their own countries," the scholars find. They say Germany alone has announced over 250 billion euro in subsidies since January 2022 to cushion the rise in energy prices for consumers and businesses.

Bilateral aid provided by Germany to Ukraine now totals 6.15 billion euro, they say. In comparison, the German government spent 5.56 billion euro alone on subsidizing petrol and diesel, and offering a heavily discounted public transport tickets, according to IfW researchers. These government measures were introduced last summer to counteract spiking fuel costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

After long deliberations, Germany gave the go-ahead for the delivery of Leopard tanks Image: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP

IfW scholars did not include the planned delivery of Western tanks, such as the Leopard 2, to Ukraine in their calculations, scheduled for March this year. This is because European nations in possession of the German-built tank have not yet made reliable commitments to this end. The researchers did, however, factor in the 100 billion US dollar which the US House of Representatives agreed last summer will be invested on training Ukrainian pilots fly Western fighter jets.

Support to Ukraine pales in comparison to other wars

IfW economists also contrasted Western aid to Ukraine with funds committed in other previous wars. They find that measured in percent of GDP, Germany committed more than three times as much to the Allies in the Gulf War of 1990/91 compared to what it has committed to Ukraine. Iraq had invaded neighboring Kuwait and Germany supplied funding to the US at the time, which liberated the country in Operation Desert Storm — Germany was not directly involved in this military campaign. At the time, the US government spent almost 1% of GDP on fighting Iraq, whereas today, it has committed just under 0.4% of GDP to assisting Ukraine. US annual miliary expenditure between 2001 and 2010 during the Afghan war was three times higher than what the US committed to Ukraine during the first year of fighting. Crucially, however, the US back then sent ground troops into Afghanistan and other Middle Eastern states, necessitating substantial funding.

IfW scholars show that aid delivers and pledged support earmarked for Ukraine plummeted in the summer of 2022, down from over 20 billion euro in May to some 5 billion in June.

Large-scale support only resumed in November, after Ukraine liberated key regions in the east and south. After these battlefield successes, the EU pledged to provide further aid in 2023, and the US House of Representatives voted in December to commit 37 billion euro in miliary support.

Joe Biden's recent announcement in Kyiv was surely referring to this aid package when he promised to send weapons worth 500 million euro to Ukraine, while insisting the US would firmly stand by Ukraine's side.

This article was translated from German.