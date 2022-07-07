Ukraine war shrinks anti-nukes peace protests in Germany

The Büchel Military Air Base in Germany's western Eifel region is thought to be home to US nuclear warheads. The fields surrounding the base offer a camouflage image of olive green and brown, much like the uniforms of the soldiers in the barracks.

The area is sparsely populated, dominated by leafy trees and small houses. The nearby town of Büchel has a population of just 1,100 people.

Protest with paper flowers

On this day, the airbase is on a heightened state of alert. This is due to theanti-nuke protests, which have gathered a few dozen people outside the base's barbed-wire fence.

These peace activists do not seem to pose a threat. They have set up a red tent and sunroof, where they sat folding flowers and cranes out of colored paper in preparation for Thursday's protest action — symbols of the anti-nuclear war movement.

Johannes Oehler started to campaign against nuclear weapons precisely because the protest movement was losing steam

"Yes, we are only a few," says activist and organizer Johannes Oehler, who is on the board of the International Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament in Germany.

"It's one of the reasons why I started getting involved. I felt like there was a very small number of people interested in this issue, despite how important it is and how threatening nuclear weapons are."

"We must prevent the use of nuclear weapons," he says.

The UN General Assembly adopted the treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons on July 7, 2017. For those nations that are party to it, the treaty prohibits the development, testing, production, stockpiling, stationing, transfer, use, and the threat of use of nuclear weapons, as well as assistance and encouragement to the prohibited activities. Only 66 countries have ratified it — Germany is not one of them.

Still, for 32-year-old Johannes Oehler this treaty is a success for the peace movement. He hopes that Germany will join in.

"As long as there are nuclear weapons, they will eventually be used", he believes. "We must prevent these weapons from ever being used again. And that's the only way."

Oehler has to interrupt himself as two tornado fighter jets fly overhead, disappearing quickly.

In the 1980s Germany's peace movement was strong, and thousands took to the streets to protest US weapons deployments in the country. With the end of the Cold War, the peace movement saw its numbers dwindling.

This year, invasion of Ukraine has once again put the spotlight on US nuclear warheads in Germany – and the German fighter jets that could carry them.

Colonel Thomas Schneider in Büchel has flown Tornado jets for decades

The man in command at the base

Colonel Thomas Schneider, an air force commander, has the 33 Tactical Air Wing of the Bundeswehr under his command.

His office in the barracks is just a few minutes out of the main entrance of the base.

It is adorned with an array of trophies, models also of the Tornado, which the Bundeswehr aims to replace with the latest American F-35 jets soon.

In March, Berlin announced that it would purchase the latest American F-35 stealth fighter military jets to replace its aging Tornado aircraft that are set to phase out between 2025 and 2030. This is part of plans to upgrade the Bundeswehr, for which a special fund of €100 billion (102 billion) is being set up.

"We're expecting the first aircraft to arrive by 2026, 2027", Schneider says, adding that an infrastructural overhaul to accommodate the new jets is already underway.

"I've been flying the Tornado for 25 years. It is a beautiful plane, a wonderful plane," Schneider says. "It breaks my heart a little to see them replaced" he admits.

Though Russia has targeted veiled threats at western nations of a nuclear attack should they get directly involved in the war against Ukraine, Schneider refuses to be drawn on speculation whether this has raised the threat level or made a nuclear attack more likely.

"We are prepared," he says. "My task is to keep the wing [people working at the base] calm, to talk to them, to tell them what we are all about. But I am not afraid that this is any more likely than it was before," he says.

Büchel airbase seen from above in 2008. 20 B-61 nuclear warheads are believed to be stored here

No fear in Büchel

Around midday, in Büchel, customers are queuing up outside a kebab shop in the center of town.

"Most of our customers are soldiers from the base", says the middle-aged man working behind the counter. Most of his customers are dressed in sweatpants, one woman is in a military uniform. They are silently waiting for their meals.

The base not only offers livelihood to the soldiers but also to the nearby residents.

Werner Gevenich, a 65-year-old pensioner is waiting for his lunch. He says that living in the proximity of nuclear bombs does not weigh on him at all.

"If there is a nuclear war, we will all be done for," he says. "Then it doesn't matter whether we're sitting right next to it or further away."

The soldiers eating at the snack bar are unbothered about the peace activists as long as the demonstration isn't blocking their way into the base.

Edited by: Rina Goldenberg

