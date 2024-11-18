Ukraine war: Nearly 3 years on, what has it cost the nation?

ConflictsUkraineUkraine war: Nearly 3 years on, what has it cost the nation?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineRalph Martin11/18/2024November 18, 2024With 1 million casualties and staggering losses in infrastructure and military hardware mounting daily, Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds on. Drawing on UN data and international estimates, DW examines the vast destruction caused by the invasion.https://p.dw.com/p/4n7XeAdvertisement