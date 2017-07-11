Ukraine war: Joe Biden accuses Putin of 'genocide' — live updates

US President Joe Biden accuses Russian forces of "genocide" in Ukraine

Finland to decide on possible NATO membership 'within weeks'

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday that she expected lawmakers in Helsinki to reach a decision on possible NATO membership "within weeks.

"Speaking at a press conference in Stockholm with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, Marin said: "I think it will happen quite fast. Within weeks, not within months."

NATO membership is also being discussed by Sweden since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy calls on EU to get Russia to stop deporting Ukrainians

Addressing the parliament of Estonia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of using terror tactics against civilians. He said that the European Union has to find the instruments needed to pressure Russia into stopping forced deportations of Ukrainians.

"Until Russia returns forcibly deported Ukrainians, until it returns thousands of stolen children, it must not receive any money from European states and companies. The European Union has no right to sponsor deportations," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, more than 500,000 Ukrainians have been forcibly displaced by Russian invaders.

Zelenskyy also called for sanctions on Russia to continue, saying they were the only way to get Russia to agree to peace.

Speaking to Estonian lawmakers, Ukrainian president thanked Estonia for the military support and for assisting Ukrainian refugees and abandoning Russian energy.

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are set to meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Russian involvement in Good Friday proceedings slammed

The Vatican has been criticized by Ukrainian Catholic leaders over the decision to have Russians take part in the "Way of the Cross" procession on Friday, in light of the ongoing invasion.

"I consider such an idea inopportune, ambiguous, and such that it does not take into account the context of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine," said the head of Ukraine's Byzantine-rite Catholic Church, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk.

The Vatican decided to have a Russian woman and a Ukrainian woman carry the cross together during a Good Friday procession, presided over by Pope Francis.

Antonio Spadaro, a Jesuit priest who is also a close to the pontiff, defended the move.

"You have to understand one thing," Spadaro told Italian radio station RAI on Wednesday. "He's a pastor, not a politician."

Spadaro suggested that the image of a Russian and Ukrainian bearing the cross was upsetting because the two women represented something that could not be achieved right now, which was peace.

Macron declines to repeat Biden's 'genocide' accusation

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that US President Joe Biden's accusation that Russia was engaged in "genocide" in Ukraine would not help end the war.

On Tuesday, Biden accused Russian forces of committing genocide in Ukraine. He said it has "become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian."

On France 2 ahead of France's run-off presidential election against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, Macron urged caution with language.

While Macron called Russia's invasion "the most brutal war," Macron said, "I want to try as much as possible to continue to be able to stop this war and to rebuild peace. I'm not sure that verbal escalations serve this cause."

He added being "careful" was the best course because "the Ukrainians and Russians are brotherly peoples."

Macron has maintained contact with the Kremlin throughout the war. He made similar comments last month when Biden called Putin a "butcher."

Russia reports the surrender of Ukrainian marines in Mariupol

Russia's Ministry of Defense has reported that 1,026 Ukrainian marines in Mariupol have surrendered. Moscow said 162 officers and 47 female personnel were among them, as well as 151 wounded who received medical treatment.

Ukrainian troops have been hunkered down in the besieged city for weeks, and said earlier this week that they were running low on ammunition and food.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense is yet to comment on the reported surrender.

However, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych did say, without directly commenting on the supposed surrender, that elements of the 36th Marine Brigade had managed to link up with Ukrainian forces elsewhere in the city in what he called a "risky maneuver."

It was not immediately possible to verify either side's claims.

7 reported killed, 22 wounded in shelling in Kharkiv

The regional governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Synegubov, said at least seven had been killed and 22 were wounded in shelling in the northeastern region of Kharkiv during the course of Tuesday.

Synegubov said a two-year-old boy was among those killed by the more than 50 rocket and artillery strikes carried out by Russian forces across Kharkiv region.

Ukraine says too dangerous for humanitarian corridors on Wednesday

No humanitarian corridors to help Ukrainians flee to safety are planned for Wednesday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk reported.

According to her, Russian troops were blocking buses in the Zaporizhzhia region and the ceasefire was not being observed in the Luhansk region. Vereshchuk said that a combination Russia's "disregard" for norms of international law, coupled with difficulties controlling its ground forces, "creates such a level of danger on the routes" that they could not be opened.

However, almost simultaneously, the governor of the part of Luhansk still controlled by Ukraine, Serhiy Gaidai, urged the residents of several cities in his region to evacuate.

"Routes have been changed to take into account the safety factor. Decisions should be made as soon as possible. The situation is extremely aggravated," he wrote on Facebook.

Yesterday the government in Kyiv said that 2,671 people had used humanitarian corridors to flee Mariupol, the Zaporizhzhia region and the Luhansk region.

Presidents of Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania to meet Zelenskyy

Polish president Andrzej Duda, along with Estonian President Alar Karis, Latvian President Egils Levits, and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda are on their way to Kyiv, and will be meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

"Our countries are showing support to Ukraine and President Zelenskyy in this way," Jakub Kumoch, Duda's adviser said on Twitter.

The four leaders departed from the city of Rzeszow in southeastern Poland, close to the Ukrainian border.

UK says Russia trying to centralize command

British military intelligence said on Wednesday that Russia's appointment of Army General Alexander Dvornikov as commander of the Ukraine war could mean the country is trying to centralize command and control.

"Dvornikov's selection further demonstrates how determined Ukrainian resistance and ineffective pre-war planning have forced Russia to reassess its operations," a statement by the UK's Ministry of Defence on Twitter said.

Britain also said Russian messaging has recently emphasized progressing offensives in the Donbas as Russian forces refocus eastwards.

The 60-year-old Dvornikov is one of Russia's most experienced officers, and has led the country's campaign in Syria. In 2016, Putin awarded him the Hero of Russia medal, and named him the chief of the Southern Military District, commanding units in southwestern Russia near the Ukrainian border.

Russia to sell oil to 'friendly countries in any price range'

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov told Russia's Izvestia newspaper Moscow is ready to sell oil and oil products to "friendly countries in any price range."

Shulginov said it would be difficult to predict possible price levels "especially given the unconstructive behavior of Western politicians."

The minister said that oil prices in the range of $80-$150 (€74-€139) per barrel were "possible in principle." He added that Moscow's task was not to guess oil prices, but to "ensure the functioning of the oil industry" in Russia.

Benchmark crude Brent oil closed at $104.93 (€96.48) per barrel on Tuesday.

Biden accuses Putin of 'genocide'

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Americans' ability to pay for gasoline should not hinge on whether "a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away."

Biden went on to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to "wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."

After being pressed on his use of the term by reporters, Biden clarified that it will be up to lawyers to determine whether Russia's actions in Ukraine would qualify as "genocide." He added that the evidence against Russia was "mounting."

Under international law, genocide is defined as an intent to destroy — in whole or in part — a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

Since the end of the Cold War, the US State Department has formally used the term "genocide" seven times.

The massacres in Bosnia, Rwanda, Iraq and Darfur; the Islamic State's attacks on Yazidis and other minorities in Syria and Iraq, China's treatment of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, and the Myanmar army's persecution of the Rohingya minority have also been described as genocide by the US.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: not possible to determine if Russia used chemical weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was not possible to draw firm conclusions about whether Russian forces had used chemical weapons in the besieged southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Ukraine's president added that it was not possible to conduct a full investigation in Mariupol.

In an address early on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said that the West needed to act now to prevent Russia from deploying chemical weapons.

Zelenskyy also proposed swapping politician and businessman Viktor Medvedchuk for prisoners of war held by Russian forces. Zelenskyy posted a picture of Medvedchuk in handcuffs on Tuesday.

US to announce $750 million in weapons to Ukraine

Two US officials told Reuters that the US government is expected to announce another $750 million (€692 million) in military assistance for Ukraine.

The announcement is expected to be made as soon as Wednesday, the officials said.

The equipment would be funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows US presidents to transfer articles and services from US stocks without approval from Congress.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Tuesday

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said it was "concerned" by unconfirmed reports that chemical agents might have been used in Mariupol.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a photo of businessman Viktor Medvedchuk in handcuffs.

Ukraine's ambassador to Berlin Andrij Melnyk urged Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit the Eastern European country.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin restated his claims that the invasion of Ukraine was still on track.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said 2,671 people have been evacuated to safety on Tuesday.

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, set to face off against Emmanuel Macron in the April 24 runoff vote, said she would block EU sanctions on Russian oil and gas.

Ukrainian officials said they were "very lucky" to avert a cyberattack that would leave two million people without electricity.

