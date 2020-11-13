Ukraine War a Severe Test for the Whole World

German farmers leave Ukraine

Having their own wheat farm in Ukraine was a dream come true for two German farmers. They battled for years to find success. Now the war has forced them to leave everything behind.

Wheat prices reaching new levels

Around 30% of the globe's wheat comes from Ukraine and Russia. But the war is pushing the price of wheat to unprecedented heights on futures exchanges. That is especially bad news for northern Africa and parts of Asia.

Russian sanctions and the global supply chain

The war and sanctions on Russia have impacted road, rail, air and sea links. EU-China air freight rates have quadrupled and supply chain problems are mounting. This is already driving up prices and inflation.

What is cyber warfare?

Besides soldiers hurling rockets and bombs, hacker groups backing Ukraine and Russia are also fighting each other. They are trying to disrupt or paralyze critical infrastructure. Yet as in most wars, civilians suffer the most.

Russia looks to China to secure its future

Russia is turning away from the West and wants to align itself more closely with China. How close are the two countries economically? How does China see the war in Ukraine, and can it manage this balancing act between Russia and the West?

Swiss banks and Russian sanctions

Switzerland has frozen the accounts of rich Russians, companies and banks. The move is meant to hit the people at the top. But critics doubt whether sanctions really do that and whether they are even being sufficiently implemented.

