Ukraine War a Severe Test for the Whole World

The war in Ukraine is taking a heavy toll on civilians and the world economy. Wheat prices are rising to unprecedented levels, sanctions are disrupting supply chains and hackers are attacking critical infrastructure.
German farmers leave Ukraine
Having their own wheat farm in Ukraine was a dream come true for two German farmers. They battled for years to find success. Now the war has forced them to leave everything behind.
Wheat prices reaching new levels
Around 30% of the globe's wheat comes from Ukraine and Russia. But the war is pushing the price of wheat to unprecedented heights on futures exchanges. That is especially bad news for northern Africa and parts of Asia.
Russian sanctions and the global supply chain
The war and sanctions on Russia have impacted road, rail, air and sea links. EU-China air freight rates have quadrupled and supply chain problems are mounting. This is already driving up prices and inflation.
What is cyber warfare?
Besides soldiers hurling rockets and bombs, hacker groups backing Ukraine and Russia are also fighting each other. They are trying to disrupt or paralyze critical infrastructure. Yet as in most wars, civilians suffer the most.
Russia looks to China to secure its future
Russia is turning away from the West and wants to align itself more closely with China. How close are the two countries economically? How does China see the war in Ukraine, and can it manage this balancing act between Russia and the West?
Swiss banks and Russian sanctions
Switzerland has frozen the accounts of rich Russians, companies and banks. The move is meant to hit the people at the top. But critics doubt whether sanctions really do that and whether they are even being sufficiently implemented.
