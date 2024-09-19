Ukraine wants action after Belarus Olympic medalist ceremony

The ceremony, held on Belarus' National Unity Day, appears to violate the Olympic neutrality rules. Ukraine wants action, with the country's sports minister telling DW further sanctions are necessary.

Ukraine's sports minister has urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to act against Belarus, after Olympic medalists from the country took center stage at a national ceremony in Minsk.

On Tuesday, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko gave state honors to three of the four medalists, with their appearance at the ceremony in apparent violation of the IOC's neutrality rules for the 2024 Paris Games.

"We expect the IOC to take immediate action regarding this event," Matviy Bidnyi, the sports minister, told DW. "The participation of athletes in a ceremony that contradicts the principles of neutrality demonstrates a blatant disregard for the IOC's requirements. Ukraine insists on strengthening sanctions against Russian and Belarusian athletes."

Lukashenko, who previously headed the Belarusian Olympic Committee before he was replaced by his son, Viktor, paid tribute to the athletes on Belarus' National Unity Day, a public holiday that marks the 1939 unification of Eastern and Western Belarus.

"The Summer Olympics became another important chapter in the history of national sports," Lukashenko said in comments reported by Belta, the state news agency.

A total of 17 athletes with a Belarusian passport took part as "Individual Neutral Athletes" in Paris. Among the four who won medals was gold medalist Ivan Litvinovich, whose Olympic participation was criticized before the Games.

"They tried to sideline us, deprive us of our flag and anthem," Lukashenko added. "But the world still talked about Belarusians, [and] admired their victories together with us."

'Athletes used as tools of hybrid warfare'

Bidnyi condemned the event, saying it confirmed that "sports in dictatorial countries such as Russia and Belarus serve as extensions of state policy, and athletes are used by the dictatorial regimes of Russia and Belarus as tools of hybrid warfare."

The IOC's neutrality rules were established to prevent shows of support for Russia and its ally Belarus, as well as for Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

According to the rules, Russian and Belarusian athletes "must refrain from any activity or communication associated with the national flag, anthem, emblem or any other symbol" of their countries.

The rules are valid "prior to, during and following" the Games and include "any national events" relating to the athletes' participation in Paris. Athletes can have their results disqualified for violations.

"The conferral of state awards … once again proves that athletes with Russian and Belarusian citizenship have never been, are not, and cannot be 'neutral,'" Bidnyi said.

The IOC has been approached for comment.

Champion trampolinist given highest honor

Belarusian athletes exceeded medal expectations in Paris.

Litvinovich and Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya took home gold and silver, respectively, in the trampoline competition, while Yauheni Zalaty won a silver medal in rowing and Yauheni Tsikhantsou claimed a bronze in weightlifting.

For his sporting achievements, Litvinovich was awarded the "Order of the Fatherland," Belarus' highest honor, having successfully defended his Olympic title.

Bardzilouskaya and Zalaty were recognized with lesser awards, with Zalaty telling Lukashenko: "We achieved success thanks to you."

Ivan Litvinovich competed in Paris as a neutral athlete but says everyone knows he is Belarussian anyway Image: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

Ordinary Belarusian citizens, including teachers and doctors, also received honors during Tuesday's ceremony, which took place at the capital's Palace of Independence.

Lukashenko handed out the awards from a podium embossed with the Belarusian emblem, with those honored shaking the leader's hand in front of two red and green Belarusian flags.

Lukashenko: Beat their faces politically

For critics and activists, the event came as no surprise.

"I expected that Lukashenko would use the Olympic medalists for propaganda," said Artem Khudolieiev, a journalist at the investigative website Watchers who also runs the account "Base of Ukrainian sports" on X, which documents potential rules violations by Russian and Belarusian athletes.

"The IOC has also been warned by many about this. For example, Litvinovich was repeatedly seen in support of the Lukashenko regime."

There had long been signs that Russia and Belarus weren't prepared to play by the rules. Speaking before the Paris Olympics, Lukashenko hit out at the measures being imposed on his country's athletes.

"If you have already qualified and are going there as a neutral, beat their faces in, show them that you are a real Belarusian," he said at an event in May, according to Belta. "We will still understand that you are Belarusian, and when you emerge victorious, this is a good topic for us to beat their faces politically."

Meanwhile, Litvinovich brought into question the potency of the IOC's measures following his victory in Paris.

"Everyone knows which country I come from," he said. "Nothing has changed."

Edited by: Matt Pearson