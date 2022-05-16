 Ukraine: Volunteers helping the wounded | All media content | DW | 17.05.2022

Europe

Ukraine: Volunteers helping the wounded

Many volunteer medics are flocking to small towns near the front lines to help treat the war wounded in Ukraine.

  • Large murals on the facades of apartment buildings in Bakhmut, Ukraine

    Peace lost

    Memories of a peaceful time — the city of Bakhmut was never set up to handle long hospital lines. But now, wounded from the front are being brought here for treatment, another sign of the bitter reality of Russia's brutal invasion.

  • Volunteer medics transport a severely injured soldier

    On the front lines

    Medics from the "First Volunteer Mobile Hospital Pirogov" transport a Ukrainian soldier, wounded on the front lines at Popasna, to Bakhmut. Although doctors say he will live, he may remain paralyzed as a result fragment wounds to the spine.

  • Ukrainian medic Bohdan Marchuk from the Volunteer Mobile Hospital Pirogov waits in his ambulance

    Young volunteer

    Ukrainian medic Bohdan Marchuk is just 23 years old. Waiting in his ambulance for a call to the front, he, too, is a member of the "Volunteer Mobile Hospital Pirogov." Many used ambulances in the region come from Germany and Poland and are now being used behind the front lines in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

  • Injured Ukrainian volunteer soldiers sit on a bench and wait for medical treatment

    Sharing the pain

    Wounded volunteer soldiers Maksim (c) and Andrei (r) wait on a bench at Bakhmut's hospital. The hospital's main task is to "stabilize" patients until they are well enough to be transported away from the front, to hospitals in western Ukraine.

  • Soldier Alessandro stares into his cellphone as he waits to talk with his grandson in Poland

    Long-distance call with family

    Alessandro, another Ukrainian soldier, attempts to reach his grandson who was able to flee to Poland. "My family is safe there, while we deal with this," he says as he patiently waits for network coverage.

  • Twenty-year-old Aleksandra Pohranychna stands in body armor, carrying an assault rifle

    Patriotic obligation

    Aleksandra Pohranychna, 20, is the only trained medic in her unit. She waits to be taken to the front line or for wounded soldiers to be brought to her location for treatment. "I decided to get involved and help," she says. She says her father, who remains in her hometown of Lviv in western Ukraine, gave her money to buy protective gear before she set off for the front.

  • Aleksandra Pohranychna shows a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of arms and an inspirational quote on her forearm

    Clear statement

    Aleksandra Pohranychna recently had Ukraine's coat of arms and a line from the Ukrainian poet Lesya Ukrainka tattooed onto her forearm. The line reads: "I have something in my heart that will never die."

  • A medic carries a stretcher past an ambulance in Bakhmut, Ukraine

    Sometimes help arrives too late

    A medic carries a stretcher past an ambulance transporting the corpse of a dead Ukrainian soldier. For many wounded, help simply arrives too late — more than 80 days of war have not only taken their toll on Ukrainians, tens of thousands of Russians have also been killed in the conflict and there seems to be no end in sight.


