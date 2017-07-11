Ukraine: US warns of Russian chemical weapons attack — live updates

US warns of chemical weapons attack in Ukraine

Zelenskyy decries hospital bombing as "genocide"

Russian, Ukrainian foreign ministers to meet in Antalya, Turkey

German government to help Ukrainian artists

The German federal and state governments are planning to help Ukrainian artists, Federal Culture Commissioner Claudia Roth said after a meeting with state ministers.

"We have already launched a reception program," Roth said.

Roth added that €1 million ($1.1 million) had been set aside for this purpose.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Europe of conducting a "witch hunt" against Russian artists.

Zelenskyy calls for strengthened Western sanctions after Mariupol airstrike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy called on the West to strengthen sanctions on Russia in his daily video address after an airstrike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

"A genocide of Ukrainians is taking place," Zelenskyy said. He described the strike on the hospital as a "war crime."

Zelenskyy said 17 people were injured in the attack on the maternity hospital, including pregnant women. He added that people, including children, were trapped under rubble following the strike.

Mariupol has been blockaded by Russian troops for nine days. Zelenskyy said that this siege was "beyond an atrocity."

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Wednesday

The International Monetary Fund greenlit $1.4 million (€1.26 million) in emergency support to help Ukraine deal with its "massive humanitarian and economic crisis."

Germany's conservative Christian Union parties (CDU/CSU) called on the federal government to stop Russian gas imports via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also dismissed the idea of sending Polish jets to Ukraine via a US base in Germany.

Russia's Defense Ministry acknowledged that conscripts were sent into Ukraine despite prior repeated denials by President Vladimir Putin.

The ministry said it was launching an investigation to punish those who allegedly disobeyed orders not to use conscripts, and that "practically all [conscripts] have been pulled out to Russia."

Russia and Ukraine announced export shifts amid the crisis. Observers said that disruptions to Russian and Ukrainian wheat exports could be devastating to North African and Middle Eastern countries that are highly dependent on both suppliers.

Ukrainian officials accused Russia of bombing a children's hospital and maternity ward in the southeastern port city of Mariupol.

A Mariupol official later said that the city was "on the verge of death" as there was still no humanitarian corridor for residents to evacuate.

The White House warned that Russia may use chemical or biological weapons as part of a "false flag" attack on Ukraine.

