Ukraine: US, UK investigate unconfirmed reports of chemical weapons attack — live updates

This article was last updated at 00:30 UTC/GMT

UN: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine's children displaced

The UN's children agency UNICEF said nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes since the beginning of Russia's attack in late February.

UNICEF Director for Emergency Operations Manuel Fontaine said 4.8 million of Ukraine's 7.5 million children have been displaced.

"They have been forced to leave everything behind — their homes, their schools and, often, their family members," he told the UN Security Council. "I have heard stories of the desperate steps parents are taking to get their children to safety, and children saddened that they are unable to get back to school."

US, UK working to verify unconfirmed reports of chemical weapons use

The US and UK said they are working urgently to confirm unverified reports that Russia used chemical weapons in the southern city of Mariupol.

Ukrainian MP Ivanna Klympush tweeted that an "unknown substance" had been used in the city, which causes respiratory failure and movement disorders.

"We cannot confirm at this time and will continue to monitor the situation closely," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in response. "These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia's potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine."

"We are working urgently with partners to verify details,' UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said of the reports. "Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a Monday evening address that the Russian military could use chemical weapons, but did not say that they have already done so during the invasion.

Prominent Putin critic detained by police in Moscow

Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. has been taken into police custody in Moscow, his lawyer said Monday.

The reasons for his arrest have not been made clear. Kara-Murza, a journalist, has frequently criticized Russia's assault on Ukraine.

Kara-Murza received medical care for poisoning symptoms in 2015 and 2017. He nearly died of kidney failure in the first incident.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Monday

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged additional weapons be sent to Ukraine in light of "horrific images" coming out of the Kyiv suburb of Bucha and in other parts of the country. German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall said it is willing to supply used tanks to Ukraine.

During an address to South Korean lawmakers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the southern city of Mariupol "has been destroyed" amid constant siege by Russian troops.

Mariupol's mayor told AP news agency that at least 10,000 civilians in the city have been killed in the siege so far.

Meanwhile, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Nehammer called the hour-long talk with Putin "very direct, open and tough."

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell met with the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Borrell said the bloc would provide financial assistance and help to the ICC in its investigation of war crimes in Ukraine.

Borrell also met with EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg. He said the bloc would continue talks on sanctioning Russia's lucrative oil and gas exports, but added that "no decision has been made today."

Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who boycotted the war during a Russian state-run news broadcast, will now work for Germany's Die Welt newspaper.

A Russian parliamentary speaker suggested dissenters such as Osvyannikova should lose their citizenship.

France said it would expel "six Russian agents under diplomatic cover." The French Foreign ministry said it uncovered a "clandestine operation carried out by the Russian intelligence services on our territory."

Warsaw seized an abandoned Russian diplomatic compound and said it would be made available to the Ukrainian community.

