Ukraine: US orders families of embassy staff to evacuate

Relatives of US diplomats stationed in Kyiv should start leaving Ukraine, the US State Department said on Sunday.

The State Department advised against traveling to Ukraine due to "increased threats of Russian military action" and COVID-19.

In a travel advisory published on its website, the State Department said that there were reports Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine.

Besides ordering the departure of eligible family members of Kyiv Embassy staff, Washington also authorized the voluntary departure of embassy employees. According to the AP news agency, their depature is at the US government's expense.

sdi/fb (AFP, AP, Reuters)