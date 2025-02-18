Ukraine: US now understands Russia 'better,' Lavrov says

Skip next section Polish president says US has no intention to reduce forces in 'our part of Europe'

02/18/2025 February 18, 2025 Polish president says US has no intention to reduce forces in 'our part of Europe'

Polish President Andrzej Duda told reporters on Tuesday that he has received assurances that the US did not intend to reduce forces on NATO's eastern flank.

"There are no concerns that the US would reduce the level of its presence in our country, that the US would in any way withdraw from its responsibility or co-responsibility for the security of this part of Europe," Duda told reporters in Warsaw. "On the contrary, I hope that thanks to the efforts that President Trump is currently making, the war in Ukraine will end."

The Polish president, who is seen as close to US President Trump, made the statements following a meeting with US envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

His comments follow statements by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who told a press conference in NATO last week that allies could not assume the US would be present on the continent "forever."