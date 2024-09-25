Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy warns UN on nuclear plant safety

Skip next section Zelenskyy: Peace can't be reached at UN due to veto

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy warned that Russia is able to block peace initiatives as one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

"Unfortunately, at the UN, it is impossible to truly and fairly resolve matters of war and peace, because too much depends [on] the Security Council, on the veto powers," Zelenskyy said. "When the aggressor exercises veto power, the UN is powerless to stop the war."

"But the peace formula can," he added, referring to Kyiv's proposals on how to bring about an end to the war.

Zelenskyy is set to hold talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, including on his latest proposals and plans to bring about an end to the war.

This comes just a few weeks before presidential elections in the US on November 5, with the implications of a potential Donald Trump victory unclear but potentially drastic for Ukraine.

Without being explicit, Zelenskyy himself has indicated the clock may be ticking amid his trip to the US, for instance when he called for his country's "victory plan" to be implemented "while all the officials who want victory for Ukraine are still in official positions."