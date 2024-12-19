Ukraine: Zelenskyy wants 'strong' Trump 'on our side'

Skip next section Putin says 'ready' for compromise, but says won't deal with Zelenskyy

Putin in Moscow on Thursday was almost Zelenskyy's mirror image, saying several things the Ukrainian leader did in Brussels, but in reverse.

He was ready for peace talks but the other side didn't seem to be, Putin claimed. A full peace deal would be acceptable, but not a truce, and only with "security guarantees" for Moscow.

Putin also said he would not negotiate with his Ukrainian counterpart, on the basis that his term in office had expired in May. Under martial law amid Russia's invasion, elections in Ukraine are postponed indefinitely.

He also proposed a 21st- century "duel" in which Ukraine would try to intercept a new Russian hypersonic missile recently used against the country.

This last challenge prompted Zelenskyy in Brussels to ask whether this was the behavior of a "sane" man.

