Ukraine: Zelenskyy wants 'strong' Trump 'on our side'Published December 19, 2024last updated December 19, 2024
What you need to know
- Zelenskyy tells reporters he wants US President-elect on his side in dealing with Russia
- Germany's Scholz urges European countries to ramp up support for Kyiv after EU summit with Zelenskyy attending
- At least 100 North Koreans killed and almost 1,000 injured in Ukraine, says South Korea
UK announces £225 million military aid for Ukraine
North Korea defends military alliance with Russia
This is a roundup of major stories from or related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on December 19, 2024.
Putin says 'ready' for compromise, but says won't deal with Zelenskyy
Putin in Moscow on Thursday was almost Zelenskyy's mirror image, saying several things the Ukrainian leader did in Brussels, but in reverse.
He was ready for peace talks but the other side didn't seem to be, Putin claimed. A full peace deal would be acceptable, but not a truce, and only with "security guarantees" for Moscow.
Putin also said he would not negotiate with his Ukrainian counterpart, on the basis that his term in office had expired in May. Under martial law amid Russia's invasion, elections in Ukraine are postponed indefinitely.
He also proposed a 21st- century "duel" in which Ukraine would try to intercept a new Russian hypersonic missile recently used against the country.
This last challenge prompted Zelenskyy in Brussels to ask whether this was the behavior of a "sane" man.
Read our full roundup of the Russian president's end-of-year state TV question-and-answer session here.
Zelenskyy wants Trump 'on our side,' says Putin is 'crazy'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told journalists in Brussels he hopes to have US President-elect Donald Trump on his side in dealing with Russia.
"Welcome Donald! What can I say?" Zelenskyy said, when asked how he was feeling about Trump's upcoming inauguration.
"I think that President Trump is a strong man and I want very much to have him on our side."
"I count on [having] the time to speak, to think, to listen and to hear his view and to show our view," Zelenskyy said. "I hope that he will understand me because I think that we all, it doesn't matter, politicians, businessmen in the past, we are just people anyway and we have, I think, the same emotions and the same values."
Trump has repeatedly said he would swiftly end Russia's war in Ukraine, but has not made clear how he would do this.
At the same time, Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "crazy."
"Really, I think he also thinks that he's crazy. He loves to kill, that's very dangerous for everybody," the Ukrainian leader said. "And I want very much for Trump to help us and finish this war."
"That's why I think we need to have a real plan, a strong position, and I very much count that we will," he said.
Germany's Scholz calls for boost in European support for Kyiv
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged NATO allies to keep up their support for Ukraine after talks with Zelenskyy in Brussels amid an EU summit.
"It must be clear that we are prepared to provide support for as long as it is needed," Scholz said.
The call came after European NATO leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on Wednesday night. They discussed how to boost Ukraine's position at a time when Russia is making gains on the battlefield and as rumors about possible peace talks in early 2025 are swirling.
The German chancellor said he had asked the gathering in Brussels to consider further help with providing air defense, artillery and ammunition.
He added that Germany would "continue to be the biggest supporter of Ukraine in Europe."
Scholz also voiced optimism that cooperation between Ukraine's European allies and the US would still be possible under Trump.
The chancellor said that "the principle is always: no decisions over Ukrainians' heads."
Zelenskyy asks EU leaders to push for long-term peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a new appeal to his allies in Europe to continue to work toward lasting peace in Ukraine.
In a press conference following a European Council meeting in Brussels, Zelenskyy said living with a frozen conflict was not an option.
"People need to know what will happen afterward, what will happen tomorrow, otherwise you're just freezing the conflict," he said.
"We need coordinated work for lasting peace, not just the suspension of hostilities that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin seeks to buy time. We must push Moscow toward genuine, sustainable and guaranteed peace."
Zelenskyy accused Russia of not being "interested in peace."
Earlier, Putin had suggested during his yearly question-and-answer session with Russians on state TV it was Ukraine that was not ready to compromise in potential talks, while asserting that Moscow had "always" been ready for negotiations and compromises.
"Soon, those Ukrainians who want to fight will run out, in my opinion, soon there will be no one left who wants to fight. We are ready, but the other side needs to be ready for both negotiations and compromises," he said.
Putin claims daily advances in Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russian forces are advancing toward their main goals in Ukraine and gaining significant territory daily.
He was speaking at an annual national live televised question-and-answer session.
"I must say that the situation is changing dramatically... There is movement along the entire front line. Every day," he said, according to Reuters.
Military analysts say Russia is advancing in eastern Ukraine at the fastest pace since 2022.
"Our fighters are reclaiming territory by the square kilometer every day," Putin said.
"The fighting is difficult, so it is difficult and pointless to guess what lies ahead... [but] we are moving, as you said, toward solving our primary tasks, which we outlined at the beginning of the special military operation," he added.
Zelenskyy to meet EU leaders amid uncertainty over Trump's Ukraine policy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday as the European Union aims to send a "clear signal" to US President-elect Donald Trump of their continued support for Ukraine.
The EU show of solidarity comes as the re-election of Trump raises questions about future aid to Ukraine. Trump has called for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, increasing pressure on Ukraine as it faces mounting challenges on the eastern front.
On Monday, he said Zelenskyy should be ready to reach a peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
At the summit, hosted by European Council President Antonio Costa, EU leaders are expected to promise additional military aid, including air defense systems, ammunition, and training, while stressing that any peace initiative must involve Ukraine.
Draft EU conclusions underline that "Russia must not prevail," signaling to the US that European support for Ukraine remains steadfast.
One EU diplomat described the draft text as sending "a clear signal to the US."
Zelenskyy's meeting with the EU leaders comes a day after discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on boosting Ukraine’s military position ahead of potential peace negotiations with Russia.
UK announces £225 million military aid for Ukraine
The United Kingdom on Thursday announced a £225 million ($286 million, €272.85 million) military aid package to Ukraine for 2025, to bolster its defenses against Russia.
The package includes naval equipment, air defense systems, counter-drone warfare tools, and spare parts for previously supplied equipment.
On Wednesday, Defense Secretary John Healey said in Kyiv that the UK's support for Ukraine was "ironclad" and Britain would always stand "shoulder to shoulder to ensure Putin cannot win".
"The brave people of Ukraine continue to defy all expectations with their unbreakable spirit," Healey later said in a statement. "But they cannot go it alone."
In July, the newly elected Labour government pledged to allocate £3 billion annually in military aid to Ukraine until 2030-2031.
"With Putin resorting to sending as many as 2,000 Russian soldiers to their deaths on the battlefield each day, it is critical that Ukraine is supported with a supply of properly trained and equipped soldiers," the ministry of defense said in a statement on Thursday.
North Korea defends military alliance with Russia, rejects criticism
North Korea on Thursday defended its military ties with Russia, calling them "effective" in countering the United States and its allies.
On Monday, the US and nine other countries, as well as the European Union (EU) released a joint statement condemning North Korea's growing involvement in Russia's war in Ukraine.
Pyongyang fired back at the "reckless provocation" labeling it as "distorting and slandering the essence of the normal cooperative relations" between North Korea and Russia.
In its statement North Korea's foreign ministry accused Washington and its allies of prolonging the Ukraine war and destabilizing global security with "hegemonic and adventuristic policies."
North Korea called the response by "hostile forces" an indication that the cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow was effectively "deterring the US and the West's ill-intended extension of influence".
The alliance between the two nations has deepened since the 2022 invasion, reflected in a June defense pact that took effect recently.
Neither Russia nor North Korea has officially confirmed troop involvement.
At least 100 North Korean casualties in Ukraine war, says Seoul
At least 100 North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia have been killed, with nearly 1,000 injured in fighting in Ukraine in the Kursk region, according to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS).
South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun shared the figures after a closed-door briefing, attributing the high casualties to the troops' inexperience with drones and unfamiliar terrain.
"In December, they (North Korean troops) engaged in actual combat, during which at least 100 fatalities occurred," Lee said after the briefing. "The National Intelligence Service also reported that the number of injured is expected to reach nearly 1,000."
North Korea has reportedly sent over 10,000 soldiers and significant artillery supplies to aid Russia's war effort against Ukraine.
Despite the reported losses, intelligence suggests North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is training additional forces for deployment. Experts say Kim is keen to acquire advanced technology from Russia and gain battle experience for his troops.
On Thursday, North Korea called its military alliance with Russia "very effective" in deterring the United States and its allies, while condemning a recent statement from Washington and its partners criticizing the ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.
Neither Russia nor North Korea has officially confirmed troop involvement.
ss/lo (AP, AFP, Reuters)