Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy vows to 'find every murderer'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia would try to make the last days of the year "dark and difficult" and urged all Ukrainians to be prepared for any scenario. DW has the latest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed on Sunday to avenge those who died in Russian artillery attacks in Kherson, while calling on Ukrainians to be prepared for all scenarios in the coming days.

"We will find every murderer," the president said in his daily video address on Sunday after at least 16 people were killed and 64 wounded in Russian attacks in Kherson on Saturday.

Zelenskyy warned Ukrainians of more Russia attacks in the last days of the year.

"We must be aware that our enemy will try to make this time dark and difficult for us," he said, adding "we must be prepared for any scenario."

The Ukrainian president said Moscow was trying to compensate its losses "with the cunning of its propagandists."

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday that a meeting in the village of Zabaryne was targeted by Kyiv's forces, injuring at least 70 Russian officers. The number of fatalities was unknown.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Monday, December 26:

Russian weapon systems in Belarus ready for use

The S-400 air defense system and the Iskander tactical missile systems that Russia had sent to Belarus are both battle-ready and prepared to carry out their assigned tasks, a senior official at the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"These types of weapons (Iskander and S-400 systems) are on combat duty today and they are fully prepared to perform tasks for their intended purpose," Leonid Kasinsky, head of the Main Directorate of Ideology at the ministry, said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app.

The Iskander systems' two guided missiles can transport either conventional or nuclear warheads and have a maximum range of 500 kilometers (300 miles). This reaches deep into the territories of Belarus' neighbors Ukraine and Poland.

The S-400 system is a mobile Russian surface-to-air missile (SAM) interception system with the capacity to engage aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), cruise missiles, and has a terminal ballistic missile defense capability.

As Russia's war on Ukraine drags on, Moscow has increased pressure on Minsk to aid its war efforts.

In February, Russian forces had used Belarus as a launch pad for their abortive attack on Kyiv. Meanwhile, there has been a growing flurry of Russian and Belarusian military activity in recent months.

China to deepen ties with Russia

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday defended Beijing's neutral stance on the war in Ukraine and said China will strengthen its ties with Russia in the upcoming year.

In his words, China would "deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation" with Russia.

China's refusal to denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine and join other countries in imposing sanctions on Moscow has further strained relations and created a rift with West.

"With regard to the Ukraine crisis, we have consistently upheld the fundamental principles of objectivity and impartiality, without favoring one side or the other, or adding fuel to the fire, still less seeking selfish gains from the situation," Wang said, according to an official text of his remarks.

Last week, Russia and China held joint naval drills in the East China Sea.

More on the war

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier used his Christmas speech to call for peace in Ukraine after 10 months of "terrible suffering." When peace comes, he said, it must benefit the Ukrainian people and not Russia.

