Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy visits ICC at The Hague

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the Netherlands will include a stop at the International Criminal Court. Meanwhile, Russian authorities reported a drone attack on an oil refinery. DW has the latest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on Thursday.

He was was welcomed at the court by its president, judge Piotr Hofmanski.

In March, the ICC issued an international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes relating to the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Russia denies the charges and says the ICC has no jurisdiction.

Dutch lawmakers confirmed he would deliver a speech at The Hague on Thursday entitled "No peace without justice for Ukraine."

The Ukrainian leader is in the Netherlands for a previously unannounced visit.

Earlier on Thursday was the Dutch Senate building where he was meeting parliamentarians.

Zelenskyy is also expected to meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other politicians, local media reported.

The trip comes off the back of Zelenskyy's visit to Finland on Wednesday where he met with leaders from Nordic countries.

"I believe that this year will be decisive for us, for Europe, for Ukraine, decisive for victory," Zelenskyy told reporters in Helsinki.

Here are some of the other headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, May 4:

Death toll rises after Russian shelling of Kherson

Local officials said the death toll of Wednesday's artillery attack on Kherson has risen to 23.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said the Russian shells hit a railway station, supermarket, gas station, and a home.

"The enemy's targets are the places where we live. Their targets are our lives and the lives of our children," he said.

Prokudin said 46 people had also been wounded.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday decried the attacks on Kherson, condemning "the bloody trail that Russia leaves behind with its shells."

Ukraine says it destroyed 18 out of 24 Russian drones

Ukraine has down 18 out of 24 kamikaze drones that Russia launched in a pre-dawn attack on Thursday, the Ukrainian air force said.

All missiles and drones targeting Kyiv for the third time have been destroyed, said the city's administration in a statement.

"The Russians have attacked Kyiv using Shahed loitering munitions and missiles, likely the ballistic type," read the statement.

The air defense officials also added that out of 15 drones fired toward the coastal city of Odesa, 12 were destroyed while three struck a university compound.

There were no casualties, said the southern military command.

Drone attack hits Russian oil refinery

Russian emergency responders have extinguished a fire at an oil refinery on Thursday.

The fire reportedly broke out in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk after a drone attack, setting alight tanks that contained oil products.

"A second turbulent night for our emergency services," Krasnodar governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Telegram. He added that there were no casualties.

The incident comes not long after Russia reported a drone attack on the Kremlin, and days after an attack on a Russian oil depot in Crimea. Ukraine rarely claims responsibility for attacks in Russia or Crimea.

Explosions heard in Kyiv

Loud explosions could be heard in Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"Air defenses are working in the Kyiv region," the regional military administration said on Telegram.

Local media also reported explosions in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa.

zc/rc (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)