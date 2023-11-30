Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy visits eastern front line

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the eastern front line on Thursday, where he praised Ukrainian soldiers stationed around the town of Kupiansk.

Meanwhile, a German foreign intelligence service employee will stand trial next month for treason, as he is accused of having spied for Russia.

Russia also reported that a train caught fire in a tunnel in the east of the country, threatening a major route between Russia and China.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, November 30: