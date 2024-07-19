Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy urges UK to help it strike Russia

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy urges UK to help it strike RussiaPublished July 19, 2024last updated July 19, 2024
What you need to know
Meanwhile, Germany is providing an additional €4 million ($4.4 million) in emergency aid for the children's hospital damaged in a recent Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, July 19:
Zelenskyy says Polish help will speed up F-16 deliveries
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Poland had made a decision that would speed up the delivery of much-needed F-16 jets to Ukraine, but did not say what that decision entailed.
"Today, we have a positive decision from the Polish government on a specific issue, which will allow Ukraine to receive F-16 jets sooner," Zelenskyy wrote on X, formerly Twitter, without elaborating.
Poland, which borders Ukraine, is not among countries that have pledged to supply the jets to Ukraine. There was no immediate comment from the office of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Zelenskyy's remark.
Ukraine is eagerly awaiting the delivery of its first F-16s, which it hopes will bolster its air defense capabilities and help repel regular long-range Russian airstrikes on its territory.
Germany provides additional €4 million for children's hospital in Kyiv
Germany has pledged an additional €4 million ($4.4 million) in emergency aid for a children's hospital that was damaged in a recent Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
"We are giving four million very quickly as immediate emergency aid, and then we will provide 10 million for the reconstruction of the hospital," German Ambassador Martin Jäger told journalists during a visit to the damaged Okhmatdyt Children's hospital.
Germany's Development Minister, Svenja Schulze, had already announced €10 million for the reconstruction of the hospital earlier in the week.
Jäger said the emergency aid would be used for medicines and other urgently needed items, including for hospitals that have taken in patients from the children's hospital.
On July 8, two adults, including a doctor, were killed and more than 30 were injured when a rocket hit a building on the grounds of the Okhmatdyt Children's hospital. It was of the deadliest attacks on Kyiv since the war began in February 2022.
Russian army claims capture of another village in eastern Ukraine
The Russian army said it had captured another village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, where its troops have been advancing in recent months.
Russia's Defense Ministry said its troops had taken the village of Yurivka, a tiny settlement about 30 kilometers north of the regional capital, also called Donetsk.
Russia has made a series of battlefield advances since the start of the year, beginning with its capturing ofof the industrial center of Avdiivka in February.
Russia attacks kill two in south Ukraine
Russian attacks killed two people on the right bank of Ukraine's southern Kherson region.
In the town of Bilozerka, "massive attacks by Russian rocket artillery" killed two people, said Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of the Kherson region.
At least five others were injured, including a paramedic who was hit by a drone while helping the wounded, he added.
Russian forces seized parts of the Kherson region when they invaded in February 2022, but Ukrainian troops forced Moscow to withdraw its troops from the right bank later that year.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on the UK to allow it to use weapons for strikes inside Russia
In an address to a British cabinet meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Britain's new government to allow Ukrainian forces to strike deeper into Russia to stop deadly missile attacks on his country.
"I ask you to show your leadership" in lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons to strike inside Russia, Zelenskyy told Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The key to Ukraine's defense, Zelenskyy said, is "long-range capability" to destroy sites where Russian weapons are concentrated.
Zelenskyy received a standing ovation from senior ministers as he became the first foreign leader to address the British cabinet in person since 1997.
Russia has recently launched massive missile and drone attacks across Ukraine, killing dozens and hitting targets including a children's hospital in Kyiv.
But some of Kyiv's allies are reluctant to let Ukraine use their weapons to strike Russian territory because of concerns that the West could be drawn into direct conflict with Russia.
The UK government has avoided explicitly backing such a move, saying that it was for Kyiv to decide how it chooses to deploy its resources as long as international law is upheld.
Meanwhile, Starmer said Britain would "double down" on support for Ukraine, including a deal to help both countries ramp up military production. The UK is also set to give Ukraine access to 3.5 billion pounds (€4.15 or $4.5 billion) of export financing to buy new weapons.
dh/rm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)