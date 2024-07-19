Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy urges UK to help it strike Russia

In a rare address by a foreign leader to a British cabinet meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Britain's new government to help Ukrainian forces strike deeper into Russia to stop deadly missile attacks on his country.

The key to Ukraine's defense, Zelenskyy said, is "long-range capability" to destroy sites where Russian weapons are concentrated.

Meanwhile, Germany is providing an additional €4 million ($4.4 million) in emergency aid for the children's hospital damaged in a recent Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, July 19: