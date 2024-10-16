Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy touts 'victory plan' to lawmakers

10/16/2024 October 16, 2024 Zelenskyy presents multi-faceted 'victory plan' to Ukrainian Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday presented his long-awaited "victory plan" to lawmakers in the Ukrainian Parliament. The blueprint consists of military, political, diplomatic and economic elements.

It was not only lawmakers who were present at the address, but also top military, intelligence and political leaders. It comes as Ukraine has experienced two-and-a-half years of war since Russia's invasion began in February, 2022, with Ukraine losing ground on its eastern front to Russian forces.

"Ukraine's Victory Plan is a plan to strengthen our country and our positions. To be strong enough to end the war," Zelenskyy told parliamentarians.

"This Plan is possible to implement. It depends on our partners. It does not depend on Russia. Everyone sees that Russia is not seeking an honest peace. [Russia President Vladimir] Putin is insane and only wants war," Zelenskyy said.

He said Ukraine would not give up any territory, while arguing that the solution is not a frozen conflict and "not a trade in Ukraine's territory or sovereignty."

Zelenskyy once again urged the West to allow Ukrainian long-range weapons to target positions deep within Russia. He condemned China, Iran and North Korea for helping Russia, blasting them as a "coalition of criminals."

He said "Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package" on its territory. He said the details of this package are secret, but he had consulted with leaders of the US, UK, France, Italy and Germany on the issue.

The Ukrainian leader urged an unconditional invitation to NATO from the defense alliance. The call comes as key ally the United States faces an election on November 5, with Republican contender Donald Trump urging an end to military aid for Ukraine.

In regards to the economy, Zelenskyy said the US, EU and other allies could back a deal greenlighting joint investments and the utilization of Ukrainian natural resources.

"These include, in particular, uranium, titanium, lithium, graphite and other strategically valuable resources that will strengthen either Russia and its allies or Ukraine and the democratic world in global competition," he said.

Zelenskyy said his victory strategy could make it possible to end the war in Ukraine no later than next year. He believes that following the war, Ukrainian units could replace certain military contingents of the US military stationed in Europe.

Zelenskyy said he would present his "victory plan" during an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

