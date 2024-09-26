Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to pitch 'victory plan' to Biden

Volodymyr Zelenskyy told world leaders earlier in the week that the war can only end if his forces defeat Russia on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy has provided regular updates on the 'victory plan' preparation but few clues to its contents.

The Ukrainian leader singled out the importance of US backing for the plan last week, saying: "The entire plan is predicated upon quick decisions from our partners."

Here are the main headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, September 26, 2024: