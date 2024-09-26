Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to pitch 'victory plan' to Biden

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to pitch 'victory plan' to BidenPublished September 26, 2024last updated September 26, 2024
What you need to know
Volodymyr Zelenskyy told world leaders earlier in the week that the war can only end if his forces defeat Russia on the battlefield.
Zelenskyy has provided regular updates on the 'victory plan' preparation but few clues to its contents.
The Ukrainian leader singled out the importance of US backing for the plan last week, saying: "The entire plan is predicated upon quick decisions from our partners."
Main developments on Thursday, September 26, 2024:
Zelenskyy to meet Biden and Harris to present 'victory plan'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House on Thursday to present his 'victory plan' to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Zelensky wants the US to increase its military support for Ukraine and allow the use of long-range missiles in Russian territory.
The Ukrainian president will also meet with senators in a bipartisan session organized by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
As part of Zelensky’s visit, the US is expected to announce a major new security package. On Wednesday, the US announced a package of $375 million.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has criticized Zelenskyy for refusing to negotiate with Moscow and questioned US military aid for Ukraine.
