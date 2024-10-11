Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to meet with Scholz, Pope Francis

The Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to meet with Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz and president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as well as with Pope Francis.

It comes after he met with European leaders in London, Paris and Rome on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Turkmenistan, where he is due to meet regional leaders including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Separately, a new survey has found that most Germans want Chancellor Scholz to speak on the phone with Russian President Putin.

