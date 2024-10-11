Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to meet with Scholz, Pope Francis

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to meet with Scholz, Pope FrancisPublished October 11, 2024last updated October 11, 2024
The Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to meet with Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz and president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as well as with Pope Francis.
It comes after he met with European leaders in London, Paris and Rome on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Turkmenistan, where he is due to meet regional leaders including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Separately, a new survey has found that most Germans want Chancellor Scholz to speak on the phone with Russian President Putin.
Here are the latest developments regarding Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, October 11:
Zelenskyy to meet with Olaf Scholz, Pope Francis
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will continue his two-day European tour on Friday.
He is set to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican City on Friday morning, before traveling to Germany.
In Berlin, Zelenskyy will hold talks with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
The leaders are expected to discuss arms deliveries as well as a potential peaceful solution to the conflict.
Zelenskyy's planned meetings on Friday follow similar talks in London, Paris and Rome on Thursday.