Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to meet with Scholz, Pope Francis

Published October 11, 2024last updated October 11, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues his whirlwind tour of European capitals, with stops in the Vatican and Berlin. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has touched down in Turkmenistan. DW has more.

Volodomyr Zelenskyy in Rome on Thursday, Oct 10, 2024.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already met with a number of European leaders this weekImage: Andrew Medichini/AP Photo/picture alliance
What you need to know

The Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to meet with Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz and president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as well as with Pope Francis.

It comes after he met with European leaders in London, Paris and Rome on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Turkmenistan, where he is due to meet regional leaders including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Separately, a new survey has found that most Germans want Chancellor Scholz to speak on the phone with Russian President Putin.

Here are the latest developments regarding Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, October 11: 

October 11, 2024

Zelenskyy to meet with Olaf Scholz, Pope Francis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will continue his two-day European tour on Friday.

He is set to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican City on Friday morning, before traveling to Germany.

In Berlin, Zelenskyy will hold talks with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The leaders are expected to discuss arms deliveries as well as a potential peaceful solution to the conflict.

Zelenskyy's planned meetings on Friday follow similar talks in London, Paris and Rome on Thursday.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lesS