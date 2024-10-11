  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
LebanonUkraineNobel Prize
Live
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to meet with Scholz, Pope Francis

Published October 11, 2024last updated October 11, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues his whirlwind tour of European capitals, with stops in the Vatican and Berlin. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has touched down in Turkmenistan. DW has more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4leqv
Volodomyr Zelenskyy in Rome on Thursday, Oct 10, 2024.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already met with a number of European leaders this weekImage: Andrew Medichini/AP Photo/picture alliance
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

The Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to meet with Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz and president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as well as with Pope Francis.

It comes after he met with European leaders in London, Paris and Rome on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Turkmenistan, where he is due to meet regional leaders including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Separately, a new survey has found that most Germans want Chancellor Scholz to speak on the phone with Russian President Putin.

Here are the latest developments regarding Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, October 11: 

Skip next section Most Germans want Scholz and Putin to talk — survey
October 11, 2024

Most Germans want Scholz and Putin to talk — survey

A majority of Germans want Chancellor Olaf Scholz to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a survey released on Friday.

The poll was conducted by opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of Germany's DPA news agency.

The results showed that 59% of respondents were in favor of the two leaders talking over the phone, while 26% opposed it and 15% did not provide an answer.

The figure increased in eastern Germany, where 68% of the respondents said they wanted the two leaders to talk, compared to 19% who said they opposed it.

Putin and Scholz have almost entirely not spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lesO
Skip next section Putin arrives in Turkmenistan for regional summit
October 11, 2024

Putin arrives in Turkmenistan for regional summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Turkmenistan on Friday ahead of a summit hosted by Ashgabat where he is due to speak, Russian state media reported.

Regional leaders including Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian are set to attend the event.

Putin is also due to hold talks with Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov.

Russia's Vladimir Putin with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov
Vladimir Putin landed in Ashgabat on Friday morningImage: Alexander Shcherbak/Sputnik/Kremlin/AP Photo/picture alliance
https://p.dw.com/p/4lesg
Skip next section Zelenskyy to meet with Olaf Scholz, Pope Francis
October 11, 2024

Zelenskyy to meet with Olaf Scholz, Pope Francis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will continue his two-day European tour on Friday.

He is set to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican City on Friday morning, before traveling to Germany.

In Berlin, Zelenskyy will hold talks with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The leaders are expected to discuss arms deliveries as well as a potential peaceful solution to the conflict.

Zelenskyy's planned meetings on Friday follow similar talks in London, Paris and Rome on Thursday.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lesS