Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to meet with Scholz, Pope Francis
The Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to meet with Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz and president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as well as with Pope Francis.
It comes after he met with European leaders in London, Paris and Rome on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Turkmenistan, where he is due to meet regional leaders including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Separately, a new survey has found that most Germans want Chancellor Scholz to speak on the phone with Russian President Putin.
Most Germans want Scholz and Putin to talk — survey
A majority of Germans want Chancellor Olaf Scholz to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a survey released on Friday.
The poll was conducted by opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of Germany's DPA news agency.
The results showed that 59% of respondents were in favor of the two leaders talking over the phone, while 26% opposed it and 15% did not provide an answer.
The figure increased in eastern Germany, where 68% of the respondents said they wanted the two leaders to talk, compared to 19% who said they opposed it.
Putin and Scholz have almost entirely not spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Putin arrives in Turkmenistan for regional summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Turkmenistan on Friday ahead of a summit hosted by Ashgabat where he is due to speak, Russian state media reported.
Regional leaders including Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian are set to attend the event.
Putin is also due to hold talks with Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov.
Zelenskyy to meet with Olaf Scholz, Pope Francis
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will continue his two-day European tour on Friday.
He is set to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican City on Friday morning, before traveling to Germany.
In Berlin, Zelenskyy will hold talks with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
The leaders are expected to discuss arms deliveries as well as a potential peaceful solution to the conflict.
Zelenskyy's planned meetings on Friday follow similar talks in London, Paris and Rome on Thursday.