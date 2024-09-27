Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to meet Trump in New York

Former US President Donald Trump said he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York on Friday.

Zelenskyy has reportedly extended his stay in the US to accommodate the meeting.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy met US President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

They both reiterated support for Ukraine, with Harris seemingly taking jabs at Trump's earlier comments that Kyiv should cut a deal and end the war.

Here are the main headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, September 27, 2024: