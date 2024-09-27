  1. Skip to content
Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to meet Trump in New York

September 27, 2024

The former US president and Republican candidate has previously described US military aid to Ukraine as a waste of money. DW has more.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a meeting at the White House
Zelenskyy asked to meet Trump during his visit to the United StatesImage: Jacquelyn Martin/ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance
What you need to know

Former US President Donald Trump said he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York on Friday.

Zelenskyy has reportedly extended his stay in the US to accommodate the meeting.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy met US President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

They both reiterated support for Ukraine, with Harris seemingly taking jabs at Trump's earlier comments that Kyiv should cut a deal and end the war.

Here are the main headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, September 27, 2024:

September 27, 2024

Russian attack on southern Ukrainian town of Izmail kills 3

A Russian drone attack on the southern Ukrainian town of Izmail killed three people, a man and two women, and injured 11, including a child, authorities in the Odesa region said.

The "large-scale terrorist attack" in the early hours of Friday also caused several fires in addition to damaging homes, Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

The fires have already been extinguished, Kiper added.

Izmail is one of the most important Ukrainian ports on the Danube.

September 27, 2024

Trump to meet Zelenskyy in New York

The US Republican candidate for president  Donald Trump said he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

"I will be meeting with him tomorrow [Friday] morning at around 9:45 in Trump Tower," the former president told reporters in New York.

Zelenskyy has reportedly extended his stay in the US to attend the meeting.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy met US President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. They both reiterated support for Ukraine, with Harris seemingly taking jabs at Trump's earlier comments that Kyiv should cut a deal and end the war.

September 27, 2024

Biden vows to expedite Ukraine funding during his term

President Joe Biden meets with Ukraine s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US
US President Joe Biden vowed to fast track funding to Ukraine during the remaining months in his termImage: UPI Photo/IMAGO

US President Joe Biden has vowed to fast track funding to Ukraine during the remaining months in his term.

Biden made the remarks as he announced a new military aid package of more than $8 billion to Ukraine. 

"Russia will not prevail. Ukraine will prevail, and we'll continue to stand by you every step of the way," Biden said. 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Biden that "we deeply appreciate that Ukraine and America have stood side by side."

Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the vice president's ceremonial office inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US
US Vice President Kamala Harris told Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was visiting the White House, that her support for the people of Ukraine is unwaveringImage: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/picture alliance

Zelenskyy was due to meet Republican candidate for president Donald Trump on Friday. Trump has characterized US aid to Ukraine as a waste of money.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris met Zelenskyy on Thursday saying US support for Ukraine was in "strategic interest" of the country.

She acknowledged that there were some in the US who would "force Ukraine to give up large parts of sovereign territory," saying that such proposals were not "proposals for peace" but rather "for surrender."

Her comments seemed to be in reference to Trump and his running mate JD Vance, who suggested Kyiv should quickly cut a deal to end the war. She described such suggestions as "dangerous and unacceptable."

Zelenskyy meets Biden, Harris at White House

dh/lo (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

