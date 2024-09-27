Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to meet Trump in New York

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to meet Trump in New YorkPublished September 27, 2024last updated September 27, 2024
What you need to know
Former US President Donald Trump said he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York on Friday.
Zelenskyy has reportedly extended his stay in the US to accommodate the meeting.
On Thursday, Zelenskyy met US President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
They both reiterated support for Ukraine, with Harris seemingly taking jabs at Trump's earlier comments that Kyiv should cut a deal and end the war.
Here are the main headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, September 27, 2024:
Slovenia says precision weapons for Ukraine should not be ruled out
Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob cautioned against making hasty decisions in the face of German doubts about Ukraine's use of Western long-range weapons on Russian soil.
This was in response to a question about the potential use of long-range weapons that Western countries have supplied to Ukraine.
Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Golob emphasized the importance of considering all options.
He acknowledged that any country possessing such weapons "will make the decision on their own, and we will try to respect that."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly ruled out supplying long-range precision weapons to Ukraine, regardless of the decisions of other NATO allies..
Russian attack on southern Ukrainian town of Izmail kills 3
A Russian drone attack on the southern Ukrainian town of Izmail killed three people, a man and two women, and injured 11, including a child, authorities in the Odesa region said.
The "large-scale terrorist attack" in the early hours of Friday also caused several fires in addition to damaging homes, Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.
The fires have already been extinguished, Kiper added.
Izmail is one of the most important Ukrainian ports on the Danube.
Trump to meet Zelenskyy in New York
The US Republican candidate for president Donald Trump said he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.
"I will be meeting with him tomorrow [Friday] morning at around 9:45 in Trump Tower," the former president told reporters in New York.
Zelenskyy has reportedly extended his stay in the US to attend the meeting.
On Thursday, Zelenskyy met US President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. They both reiterated support for Ukraine, with Harris seemingly taking jabs at Trump's earlier comments that Kyiv should cut a deal and end the war.
Biden vows to expedite Ukraine funding during his term
US President Joe Biden has vowed to fast track funding to Ukraine during the remaining months in his term.
Biden made the remarks as he announced a new military aid package of more than $8 billion to Ukraine.
"Russia will not prevail. Ukraine will prevail, and we'll continue to stand by you every step of the way," Biden said.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Biden that "we deeply appreciate that Ukraine and America have stood side by side."
Zelenskyy was due to meet Republican candidate for president Donald Trump on Friday. Trump has characterized US aid to Ukraine as a waste of money.
Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris met Zelenskyy on Thursday saying US support for Ukraine was in "strategic interest" of the country.
She acknowledged that there were some in the US who would "force Ukraine to give up large parts of sovereign territory," saying that such proposals were not "proposals for peace" but rather "for surrender."
Her comments seemed to be in reference to Trump and his running mate JD Vance, who suggested Kyiv should quickly cut a deal to end the war. She described such suggestions as "dangerous and unacceptable."
dh/lo (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)