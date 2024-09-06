Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to attend Ramstein meeting

Skip next section Zelenskyy to take part in Ramstein gathering, meet Scholz

A meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is scheduled to take place at the US military base in Ramstein in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Defense ministers and senior military officials will meet from 9:30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT) at the invitation of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend, according to media reports. A government spokesman in Berlin said Zelenskyy would also have a one-on-one meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Frankfurt am Main in the afternoon.

At the Ramstein meeting, which will also be attended by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Zelenskyy is expected personally to ask the allies for more weapons to counter Russia. The focus would be on long-range missiles and more air defenses.

London has already announced that the UK will send 650 new special missile systems to Ukraine to strengthen its air defenses.