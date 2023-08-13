Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy thanks Scholz for new Patriots

08/13/2023 August 13, 2023 Kyiv seeking to pierce Donetsk frontline — Russian-installed official

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, says that Ukrainian forces are trying to break through Russian lines on the eastern frontline.

"The enemy managed to enter and gain a foothold in the northern part of Urozhaine after two weeks of the heaviest and bloodiest battles for this settlement," Rogov said.

Urozhaine is a village near the frontline in the eastern Donetsk region.

Rogov said that Russian forces still controlled the southern part of the village and that Kyiv was attempting to take control of Staromlynivka to its south.

Oleg Chekhov, a spokesman for Russia's Vostok battle group, said that Ukrainian forces were attempting to attack in the direction of Urozhaine and the neighboring town of Staromaiorske.

He said that Russian artillery fire had destroyed pontoons used by Ukrainian forces in an attempt to cross the Mokri Yali river.

Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in June, attempting to retake Russian-occupied territory in the south and east of the country.

Kyiv has managed to recapture a number of villages in the south and areas around the eastern city of Bakhmut, but has not achieved major gains against Russian forces.