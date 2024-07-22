Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy thanks Germany for Patriot system

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy thanks Germany for Patriot systemPublished July 22, 2024last updated July 22, 2024
What you need to know
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has celebrated the arrival of another German Patriot system, bringing the total Ukraine has thus far received up to three.
"The German Patriot has arrived," Zelensky said in his nightly video address. He added that it has likely reported readiness for deployment.
"We will be able to do more in the sky," Zelensky added.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president also hailed US President Joe Biden's "tough but strong" decision to drop out of the presidential race, thanking him for his critical "unwavering support" for Ukraine.
Here are the latest developments from Russia's war on Ukraine from July 22, 2024
Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Biden for 'unwavering support'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed US President Joe Biden's "tough but strong" decision to drop out of the presidential race, thanking him for his critical "unwavering support" for Ukraine.
"Many strong decisions have been made in recent years and they will be remembered as bold steps taken by President Biden in response to challenging times. And we respect today's tough but strong decision," Zelenskyy said on X, formerly Twitter.
Zelenskyy said his country would always be grateful for Biden.
"The current situation in Ukraine and all of Europe is no less challenging, and we sincerely hope that America's continued strong leadership will prevent Russian evil from succeeding or making its aggression pay off."
Zelenskyy has also spoken to Republican candidate Donald Trump on the phone this weekend, saying that Ukraine would always be grateful for US help in strengthening Kyiv's ability "to resist Russian terrors."
Zelenskyy hails arrival of German Patriot system: 'a gain for Ukraine'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has celebrated the arrival of another German Patriot system, bringing the total Kyiv has thus far received up to three.
"The German Patriot has arrived," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. He added that it has likely reported readiness for deployment.
"We will be able to do more in the sky," Zelensky added. "Of course, there is still much to be done, and protection is by no means guaranteed, but it is nevertheless a gain for Ukraine."
Zelenskyy has recently repeatedly highlighted the need for additional air-defense systems, as Russia presses forward with its ongoing invasion.
rm/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)