Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy thanks Germany for Patriot system

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has celebrated the arrival of another German Patriot system, bringing the total Ukraine has thus far received up to three.

"The German Patriot has arrived," Zelensky said in his nightly video address. He added that it has likely reported readiness for deployment.

"We will be able to do more in the sky," Zelensky added.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president also hailed US President Joe Biden's "tough but strong" decision to drop out of the presidential race, thanking him for his critical "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

Here are the latest developments from Russia's war on Ukraine from July 22, 2024