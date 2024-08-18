Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy seeks Kursk 'buffer zone'

Skip next section Zelenskyy says seeking a 'buffer zone' in Kursk

08/18/2024 August 18, 2024 Zelenskyy says seeking a 'buffer zone' in Kursk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday the military incursion into Russia's Kursk region aims to create a "buffer zone" to prevent further Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy also praised Ukrainian troops for their "operations in the Kursk region" while lamenting the speed of supplies from Kyiv's Western allies.

In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said: "In every direction, our troops are doing an outstanding job."

But the Ukrainian president took aim at the US, the UK and France, over a lack of support.

"There are no holidays in war," Zelenskyy continued. "We need decisions — we need timely logistics for the promised aid packages. I’m specifically addressing the United States, the United Kingdom, and France. Additionally, important weeks of diplomatic work lie ahead, involving various partners. Europe, America, the Global South."



