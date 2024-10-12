  1. Skip to content
Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says troops hold Kursk positions

Published October 13, 2024last updated October 13, 2024

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops were holding their lines in Russia's Kursk border region. Meanwhile, Russian drones have attacked central Ukrainian cities. DW has more.

A damaged statue of the founder of the Soviet Union, Vladimir Lenin, in the Ukrainian-controlled Russian town of Sudzha, Kursk region.
Ukrainian forces have held part of Russia's Kursk region, including the town of Sudzha, since an incursion in early AugustImage: Yan Dobronosov/AFP
What you need to know

Russian forces had tried to dislodge Ukrainian troops from positions in Russia's Kursk border region, but Ukrainian forces were holding their lines, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile, Russia launched another massive drone attack on central regions of Ukraine. 

Here are the latest developments on Russia's war in Ukraine from Sunday, October 13: 

October 13, 2024

Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine

Russia launched another massive drone attack on Ukraine late Saturday. 

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, several groups of drones were moving across central Ukraine, such as the Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Kyiv regions.

The drones are constantly changing their course, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv regional military administration said on social media that air defense is repelling the drone attack over the region and asked people to remain in shelters.

October 13, 2024

Zelenskyy says Ukraine 'holding the lines' in Russia's Kursk region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv's forces were holding their ground in Russia's Kursk border region.

Ukrainian forces have held part of the region since an incursion in early August.

"Regarding the Kursk operation, there were attempts by Russia to push back our positions, but we are holding the lines," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Russia launches counteroffensive in Kursk

He also said that the situation for Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donetsk region and the southern Zaporizhzhia region was "very difficult."

Zelenskyy also said that, with the help of Western investment, he wants to significantly expand arms production in his country.

"Our industrial capacity allows us to produce far more drones, more shells, and military equipment than our country's financial capabilities allow," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked all the partners who have already invested in the Ukrainian defense industry. "Thanks to these investments, we have significantly increased production, particularly of drones," the Ukrainian president said.

Earlier this week, Russia announced its forces had recaptured two villages in the Kursk region.

Ukraine has said it aims to create a buffer zone in Kursk to stop the Russian shelling of Ukrainian border regions. Zelenskyy also said that Kyiv aims to draw Russian forces away from the eastern frontline in Ukraine's Donbas.

