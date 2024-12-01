Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says Kyiv needs NATO for survival

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says an invitation to join NATO is necessary to guarantee that the country has a future.

Zelenskyy said he accepted that the alliance's defense umbrella could not apply to Russian-occupied territory.

The comments came as two of the EU's top officials paid a symbolic visit on the first day of their new roles.

In the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, three people were killed when a drone hit a minibus.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, December 1.