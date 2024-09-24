Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says Iran, N. Korea 'accomplices'

09/24/2024 September 24, 2024 Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Iran, N. Korea 'accomplices'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told the UN Security Council that Iran and North Korea are "accomplices" in Russia's war.

Both countries have been widely accused by Western intelligence of providing weapons to Russia, with Iran recently said to have sent short-range missiles.

"Russia has no legitimate reason — none at all — for making Iran and North Korea de facto accomplices in its criminal war in Europe, with their weapons killing us, killing Ukrainians," Zelensky said.

Addressing the special UN Security Council session attended by a representative of Russia, Zelensky also described Moscow as insincere in its calls for dialogue and that talks alone would not bring peace.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin has broken so many international norms and rules that he won't stop on his own, Russia can only be forced into peace, and that is exactly what's needed — forcing Russia into peace, as the sole aggressor in this war, the sole violator of the UN Charter," Zelenskyy, clad in his trademark military fatigues, said.

"We know some in the world want to talk to Putin," Zelenskyy said, "to possibly hear from him that he's upset because we are exercising our right to defend our people."

Zelenskyy called such views "insanity."