Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says Iran, N. Korea 'accomplices'

The Ukrainian president told the UN Security Council that Russia has turned North Korea into "accomplices" in its "criminal war."

Western intelligence accuses the two countries of providing weapons to Moscow's military.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that Russia, as the sole aggressor in the war, needed to be forced into peace.

In New York, US President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly that Russia's war had failed.

Here are the main headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, September 24, 2024: