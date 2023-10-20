Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy praises Biden speech, US support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised US President Joe Biden for a speech in which he pledged to support Israel and Ukraine and compared the Islamist militant group Hamas to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

He also said that support for Kyiv was an "investment" for the world's security.

The Kremlin said it was "unacceptable" for Biden to compare Putin to Hamas.

Meanwhile, Russia also charged a former SS officer who was applauded by Canada's parliament with "genocide."

Yaroslav Hunka was charged in absentia for the killing of "at least 500 citizens of the USSR" in the village of Huta Pieniacka during World War II.

Russia said it is considering an international arrest warrant for the 98-year-old who resides in Canada.