Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy pays tribute to troops in Donbas
1 hour ago
Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces were in a "painful and difficult" battle in the eastern Donbas region, which includes the war-torn city of Bakhmut. DW rounds up the latest.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid his tributes to the troops in combat with the Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region and called the battle "painful and difficult."
"I would like to pay special tribute to the bravery, strength and resilience of the soldiers fighting in the Donbas," Zelenskyy said, adding "this is one of the hardest battles. Painful and difficult."
Zelenskyy's tribute came after Ukraine's general staff reported that Ukrainian forces had pushed back "more than 130 enemy attacks" the previous day.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine's troops "repelled assaults, destroyed the occupier, undermined enemy positions and logistics, and protected our borders and cities."
The Donbas region is made up of Donetsk and Luhansk, which Russia claims to have annexed despite never fully having controlled it.
Olaf Scholz warns China of 'consequences' over arms supply to Russia
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there would be "consequences" if China supplies weapons to Russia for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
The comment from Scholz came in an interview to CNN, two days after he met US President Joe Biden in Washington.
Answering a question on probable sanctions if China helps Russia, he said, "I think it would have consequences, but we are now in a stage where we are making clear that this should not happen, and I'm relatively optimistic that we will be successful with our request in this case, but we will have to look at (it) and we have to be very, very cautious."
Before visiting the US, Scholz had urged China to refrain from sending weapons and instead persuade Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.