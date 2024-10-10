Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy on 'victory plan' tour of Europe

Skip next section Zelenskyy in France denies reports he is seeking cease-fire with Russia

10/10/2024 October 10, 2024 Zelenskyy in France denies reports he is seeking cease-fire with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris on Thursday for the second round of talks with European leaders in a bid to shore up support for his plan to end Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Macron, Zelenskyy said Macron had expressed support for his "victory plan" and added Ukraine needed more Western support ahead of winter fighting against Russia.

He acknowledged a "difficult situation in the east" where Russian forces have recently made incremental gains.

The Ukrainian leader also denied speculation that he was discussing the terms of a possible cease-fire in the war with Russia in talks with European leaders, blaming such reports on disinformation from Moscow, France's AFP news agency reported.

"This is not the topic of our discussions," he said. "It's not right. Russia works a lot with media disinformation so it (such reports) is understandable," he added.

For his part, Macron said after the meeting that work on military supplies for Ukraine was continuing.

He added that Zelenskyy had outlined Ukraine's "plan for the next weeks" and the pair had discussed strategy for the "next weeks and months."

Earlier Thursday, Zelenskyy sat down in London with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO chief Mark Rutte.

Zelenskyy said during the talks he had "outlined the details of our victory plan."

It "aims to create the right conditions for a just end to the war," he added.