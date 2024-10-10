Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy on 'victory plan' tour of Europe

10/10/2024 October 10, 2024 Hamburg plaza named after slain Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya

Anna Politkovskaya was murdered in 2006 Image: Simon Hollington/dpa/picture-alliance

A square in the northern German city of Hamburg has been officially inaugurated to commemorate Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, who was murdered 18 years ago this week.

Located in the district of Eimsbüttel, the square was officially renamed in the presence of friends and relatives of Politkovskaya.

The initiative came from the Bucerius "Zeit" Foundation, which is based there, and political groups in the Eimsbüttel district assembly.

"This place will remind us that there are people like my mother who are not afraid to swim against the tide and fight for the truth," Politkovskaya's son, Ilya Politkovsky, said upon the unveiling in Hamburg.

The square named after his mother is "a symbol that freedom, truth and justice remain fundamental values," he said.

Politkovskaya was an investigative journalist who reported on political and social events in Russia, in particular, the Second Chechen War. It was her reporting from Chechnya that gave her national and international recognition.

On October 7, 2006, the outspoken Kremlin critic was murdered in the elevator of her apartment block in Moscow.

In 2014, five men were sentenced to prison for the murder, but it is still unclear who was behind the contract killing.