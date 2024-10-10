Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy on 'victory plan' tour of Europe

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy on 'victory plan' tour of EuropePublished October 10, 2024last updated October 10, 2024
What you need to know
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in London on Thursday.
The Ukrainian leader also traveled to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italy's Giorgia Meloni later this week.
Zelenskyy had expected to present his "plan for victory" in Ukraine's fight against Russia's full-scale invasion at a meeting in Germany, but it was postponed when US President Joe Biden said he had to stay home in response to Hurricane Milton.
Here are the latest developments regarding Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, October 10:
Ukraine says Russia attacked ports nearly 60 times in 3 months
Russia has attacked Ukraine's port infrastructure almost 60 times in the last three months and is intensifying such attacks, according to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba.
"The purpose of these attacks is to reduce our export potential. We are talking about deliberately provoking a food crisis in those parts of the world that directly depend on Ukrainian grain supplies," he said.
According to Kuleba, Russian strikes have damaged or destroyed nearly 300 port infrastructure facilities, 177 vehicles and 22 civilian ships.
On Monday, a Russian missile hit a Palau-flagged ship in the port of Odesa, while on Sunday, another Russian missile damaged a St. Kitts and Nevis-flagged civilian ship carrying corn in the port of Pivdennyi.
Hamburg plaza named after slain Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya
A square in the northern German city of Hamburg has been officially inaugurated to commemorate Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, who was murdered 18 years ago this week.
Located in the district of Eimsbüttel, the square was officially renamed in the presence of friends and relatives of Politkovskaya.
The initiative came from the Bucerius "Zeit" Foundation, which is based there, and political groups in the Eimsbüttel district assembly.
"This place will remind us that there are people like my mother who are not afraid to swim against the tide and fight for the truth," Politkovskaya's son, Ilya Politkovsky, said upon the unveiling in Hamburg.
The square named after his mother is "a symbol that freedom, truth and justice remain fundamental values," he said.
Politkovskaya was an investigative journalist who reported on political and social events in Russia, in particular, the Second Chechen War. It was her reporting from Chechnya that gave her national and international recognition.
On October 7, 2006, the outspoken Kremlin critic was murdered in the elevator of her apartment block in Moscow.
In 2014, five men were sentenced to prison for the murder, but it is still unclear who was behind the contract killing.
EU pledges €1.8 billion in economic aid for Moldova
The European Commission pledged €1.8 billion ($1.9 billion) in economic aid for Moldova on Thursday ahead of a crunch referendum vote on EU membership.
"Europe stands firmly by Moldova's side," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to the capital, Chisinau.
Located between Ukraine and Romania, the Moldovan economy has been hit by the negative consequences of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022.
Like Ukraine, Moldova has been a candidate for EU accession since 2022 and Von der Leyen said the economic support package has the potential to double the size of the Moldovan economy over the next decade.
The arrangement contains financial aid for infrastructure projects in Moldova like bridges, railways, and a road link from Chisnau to the Ukrainian harbor city of Odessa.
Zelenskyy arrives in Paris for Macron meeting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Paris as part of a European tour aimed at securing aid, the Ukrainian presidency confirmed to the news agency AFP.
Zelenskyy is in the French capital to meet President Emmanuel Macron. He is also to meet Italian and German leaders as part of the tour.
As recently as Wednesday, France had promised to deliver Mirage fighter jets in the first quarter of 2025. Training for Ukrainian pilots and mechanics for the aircraft is under way in France.
NATO to hold nuclear exercise next week
NATO will hold a long-planned nuclear exercise next week, the military alliance's chief, Mark Rutte, said Thursday, a few weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced changes to Moscow's nuclear doctrine to discourage Ukraine's Western allies.
The "Steadfast Noon" drill will start on Monday and last for about two weeks. It will be led by Belgium and the Netherlands, use eight military bases and involve 2,000 personnel and 60 aircraft from 13 nations. The drill has been held at roughly the same time each year for over a decade.
"In an uncertain world, it is vital that we test our defense and that we strengthen our defense so that our adversaries know that NATO is ready and is able to respond to any threat," Rutte told reporters in London.
Bomber aircraft and fighter jets that can carry nuclear warheads will participate. No live munitions will be used. The bulk of the exercise will take place around 900 kilometers (560 miles) from Russia in the North Sea.
NATO officials have confirmed that Moscow has been made aware of the exercise.
Zelenskyy meets UK's Starmer and NATO's Rutte in London
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and recently installed NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte to 10 Downing Street on Thursday.
The trio discussed the support Ukraine would need in the coming months as Kyiv tries to fend off the full-scale Russian invasion that began in February 2022.
Starmer's spokesperson reiterated Britain's view that Ukraine has the right, in certain circumstances, to strike targets inside Russian territory, but said that the UK's stance on the use of its long-range Storm Shadow missiles had not changed.
"We obviously want to put Ukraine in the strongest position. But no war has ever been won by a single weapon. And on Storm Shadow specifically, there has been no change to the UK government's position on the use of long-range missiles," the spokesperson said.
Zelenskyy also met NATO's Mark Rutte in London.
Asked about long-range weapons, Rutte told reporters: "We discussed it today, but in the end it is up to the individual allies."
