Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy on surprise visit to Germany

Ukraine's southern Odesa region was hit by a drone attack overnight. Eleven people, including three children, were injured, emergency services said.

The services said the attack set fire to a car and an industrial site. Eleven buildings were damaged.

Meanwhile, European Union leaders head to Brussels into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in financial aid for Kyiv.

Here's a look at the latest headlines on Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, December 14.

This live blog has been closed. For the latest developments regarding Russia's war in Ukraine, please click here.